Okome, Odinkalu Bemoan Weak Political Opposition

Professors Mobujaolu Olufunke Okome of Brooklyn College and Chidi Odinkalu of Tufts University have advised Nigerians to demand action on issues affecting their lives, and hold the government accountable concerning the Christmas Day bombin gin Sokoto State by the United States.

They spoke as discussants in a webinar themed: “The Christmas Day Reckoning: Tracking Justice and Change since the US Airstrikes in Nigeria”, put together by the Conflict Research Network, West Africa (CORN) and The Africa Disruptions Lab (TADLab).

According to them, there has been little or no accountability from the Federal Government, as well as, key institutions of democratic governance that should speak to Nigerians concerning the attacks and the consequences.

Odinkalu stated: “Every aspect of the presidency can be delegated except the role of Commander-inChief. “When it comes to military activities, guaranteeing public safety and security, and protection of the public, there is only one person who can do that even if they are on a life support machine.

“That role cannot be delegated, as long as they’ve not been certified dead. President Tinubu does not care.” He added: “After that incident, Anthony Joshua, the Nigerian boxer, or the Nigerian-British heavyweight boxer, was involved in a quite tragic accident not far from Lagos.