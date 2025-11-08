Okolugbo: New States Should Be Created For Regional Balance, Development

Kenny Okolugbo was a Commissioner in Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) from 2012 to 2015 under the government of Emmanuel Uduaghan as Governor. He is currently the Consultant on Communication and Strategy, Office of the President of the Senate, National Assembly.

In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on many burning national issues, including the ongoing Constitution Review, quest for States creation, defections and emergence of African Democratic Congress (ADC), among others

Hon, let’s talk about the ongoing Review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). Successive sessions of the National Assembly, have gone into this exercise without making appreciable progress in giving Nigerians a result-oriented working document. What is your take on this virtually unfruitful seasonal ritual?

Well, you know, the Constitution, we can trace it from the time when we talk of the Richards Constitution, the Clifford Constitution, the McPherson’s Constitution, the Lyttleton Constitution, and more recently, the 1963 Republican Constitution that abolished the monarchical rule. And even after independence in 1960, we still had monarchical rule. And it was only in 1963 that it was abolished by the Republican Constitution. Now, we took it to the 1979 Constitution that established federalism, because that was the first civilian regime.

It has always been the military. And we experimented that up to the 1989 Constitution that never saw the light of the day until we now got to 1999, which is a constitution we’re still operating. Now, you know, that the Constitution says, ‘we the people.’ Successive governments have said, look, this was a constitution that was foisted on us by the military. It wasn’t our Constitution, so to say. And when they say, we the people, they don’t agree, because there are so many areas in the Constitution that need tinkering.

And the 10th Assembly, I must say, has gone into areas that before now have not been gone into by the other assemblies. We’re talking about, first, they’ve been able to sign electricity to go into the Concurrent List from the Exclusive List. And we’re looking at so many areas like security now that they’re tinkering with either having to empower vigilantes to come in form of community policing, or we’re having state police because of the nature of what we have had and the peculiar situation we have had in terms of kidnapping, farmers-headers crisis, and the unrest we have had in many states, which we have said that it is only the localities or the locals that can actually tell what is happening in the area and can take charge of that.

Then we’re also having a situation where we are saying, ‘let’s look at the South-East, for example.’ The South-East, we say, have been shortchanged. And we all have accepted it was basically canvassed by the mostly Northern members of the 10th Assembly, who said, look, let us balance the South-East. Every other geopolitical zone has six states. In fact, the North-West has seven states. And they have agreed in principle that the imbalance will have to be corrected immediately, which was why two weeks was given to the National Joint Committee on Constitution Review to take a decision and agree on one state in the Southeast that will be presented before the National Assembly and public hearing. And before talking about going into a referendum and being passed by at least 24 states of the Houses of Assembly out of the 36 states. And, you know, creating states brings government nearer to the people. Local governments bring government nearer to the people.

We have talked about viability. Viability is very key, but the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made it possible that states will not go cap in hand again to pay salary because of the removal of subsidy. More money has come into the states. We have had that look. We need to see what is happening in the states. Now, they’ve also gone into the area of independence of the local governments because the Supreme Court has given them financial autonomy, but can you see that independence as long as the state electoral commission still carries out elections? The chairman will go cap in hand, asking the governors what to do with the funds that they are getting. But the minute we have an independent commission, just like INEC carrying out elections for the local governments, then the ephod strings that are tied between the local governments and their governors will have been broken.

Tell me what states APC, PDP, Labour, APGA, or NNPP that elections have held and were not won by the party in power. So, the situation we have at hand is such that we must be realistic. The Constitution needs to be tinkered with. The Constitution needs to be amended. And then we can tell ourselves that we as a country have decided to move forward. And so, what the 10th Assembly is doing is a realistic approach. And what happened in Lagos, you can agree, was no tea parties. Three days of intensive negotiations, agreements, lobbying, and the consultants you must give it to them. They put together the positions of the House of Reps and the Senate to come up with a working document that will still be fine-tuned until it is presented before the bicameral House.

How confident are you that this initiative to give one state to the South-East, to correct the imbalance will come out true at the end of the day, because the politics that has always been the problem in Nigeria is that, when it gets to state assemblies, the northern states may conspire and vote against it?

I’m confident because I’m pushing for Anioma State. I was a Commissioner in DESOPADEC, like I said, and when I was a Commissioner, I came from the Ndokwa region, Ndokwa West, Ndokwa East. And this area is one that is blessed with so many natural resources. In fact, we have the largest gas reserve in Africa. And that gas is such that we have the independent power plants being powered by AGIP that were built by DAEWOO. And we supply gas from there to Obosi, 480 megawatts. But incidentally, it’s not stepped down. These are the marginalizations we are talking about. Now, we are told that electricity has also been unbundled. It has been taken from the exclusive list and taken to the concurrent list. And so, I also suffered marginalization because in my board then as a Commissioner, I had powers. I was a member of the tender’s board. I could award; I could pay. In terms of after supervision, I could recommend payment. And so, you know, that’s almost the passive functions of a governor. And so, we’re not interfering. But you see, the problem I had was that the Itsekiri community had 29%; the Ijaw community had 27%, the Urhobo community had 21%. While Itsekiri had one commissioner, the Ijaw had one commissioner, the Urhobo had three commissioners; the Isoko had 14% with one commissioner. And I from Ndokwa, there were two of us, 9%. And I had only just 4%. So, my problem was, what would I do in board meetings? Why sit down in board meetings and I’m hearing billions being appropriated to my colleague? Of course, my perks of office were being given.

My governor didn’t slack in taking care of any of us. He didn’t segregate. We had our Landcruisers, we had our Hilux, we had official emoluments, which were basically done so that they will not also be attracted to stealing. But I was talking about, what would I give to my people? I had nothing to go home with. I had to go cap in hand to Aniocha, Oshimili, Ika; those are areas that were not oil producing and could not domicile projects in their place, to now come and domicile projects in my place. That is for members who have allocated projects based on constituency. And that was the secret of my success. And so, I asked myself, if I am moved now to Anioma, I’d be a king because we are oil producing.

We are no longer going to be in the minority. We are self-sustaining. We are great agrarians. We farm; we have farm produce. We have so much to export. And I dare say, we are allowed to control our resources, we can even be a state in the Ndokwa region. And this Ndokwa region consists of the nine local governments of Anioma. And even if you say we’ll go to our brother state, Ani, which is in the Southeast, it’s a win-win situation for us because we will remain the drivers of 13% derivation. So, what do you expect? For example, my forefathers, I was privileged to have been the one that edited the book my father wrote, the history of the Ndokwa and Ndi OShimili of Delta State. He was part of his thesis. Incidentally, I wasn’t born when he wrote that thesis. But I published that history. And I know that our ancestors are from Igbo, Edo, and in some cases, Igala. But we are basically socially, culturally affiliated with the Igbos. So, why Igbos are like a stigma is because of the civil war?

My name is EkeneChukwu Nonazu Okolugbo. Is there anything different from the same names across the Niger? So, we cannot deny the fact that we have our Igbo heritage. So, I see it as myopic for my people that are coming out to say, oh, we cannot be with the Anioma people. It’s better I’m in a place outside where I am treated like a slave, or like a minority that is under development, rather than find myself where I can be treated as a king. I just used myself as a case study. I come as a typical example.

When I was the editor of the book, secondly, I served as a commissioner, so you can’t take that away from me. The over 90 projects I was able to do was basically because I went cap in hand, and not because those funds were funds of Ndokwa. I took funds that were allocated for constituency projects for those who were not from the oil producing area to domicile in my area. And so, the issue of state creation, you cannot, it’s going to be a win-win situation. Again, let me also tell you that it’s mostly northerners in the National Assembly that are the drivers of the fact that the Southeast needs an additional state. It might sound like a tall party now, but the Bola Ahmed Tinubu government will have a brighter name in history if they’re able to create this one state. Then after then, we can think of states for the other zones. But within this short period, which is the one year, six months we have, I think it’s only feasible for us to create this one state that has been agreed in principle to go to the Southeast.

Let’s now look at the issue of defection. Many people in the opposition parties are flocking into the ruling APC, and some Nigerians are apprehensive that the country may degenerate to a one-party state. I understand that you were a staunch member of the PDP, but you’ve also migrated like others to the APC. Are you not concerned that Nigerians are running politics without ideology?

You’re talking about the leaning to the left and the leaning to the right. Well, the PDP was supposed to be towards the center, but I’ll tell you that ideologically, I spoke for the presidential campaign council, apart from the fact that I served as a Commissioner under the PDP. I would not wish away the fact that the PDP gave me a platform, and I’ll be grateful for that platform they gave me. But I dare say that for the eight years Muhammadu Buhari was here, I never wanted to touch the APC. I never wanted to have anything to do with the APC. You can go back to my history. I was one of the biggest critics of Buhari and his economic policies. But why are we all flocking to the APC? It’s because of the policies of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And that is the absolute truth. My principal, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was one person that influenced me into joining the APC. But more importantly, apart from influencing me to join the APC, is the policies I have seen in Bola Ahmed Tinubu. You must not take it away from me that I was one person that was critiquing facts. The fact stands.

A man that was able enough to risk his second tenure and removed full subsidy, where no military government could even dare go into, even though they were ruling by decrees. A man that saw the Naira crashing to an extent to which price of rice was 100,000. In fact, the economy was almost going to the level of Venezuela. He was not moved. He held on to the fact that, look, I needed to allow the variances of the market forces determine the value of the currency. I wasn’t going to peg the currency artificially and allow round-tripping.

A man that decided to fight corruption headlong, more than even the anti-corruption czar, his predecessor, Buhari, to the extent that today we have 753 houses being recovered. We have the EFCC recovering over N500 billion, N50 billion of seed money given to NELFUND . That is the student loan body, credit consumer scheme, N50 billion given to them, seed money from the EFCC. In fact, the EFCC has almost turned into an IGR. Or is it a tax bill that he has been able to put together? Because I keep telling people, don’t go paying something without paying tax. People say, I can’t pay tax because I can’t see what’s happening; I don’t see what’s happening. I don’t have the roads; I don’t have the infrastructure and I don’t have water. I don’t have this. Yes, he’s agreed. But Buhari did not take that risk.

Now, he has said, please, all of you come together. We have a common tax board. We have the ombudsman where we will not have people paying double taxation. We can resolve the issue of taxes. Companies are now paying 25% instead of 30% company tax. If you’re earning 70,000 and below, you don’t have to pay tax. Military is exempted. Yes, I can go on more tax drive. And Oyedele has set the benchmark. We might be able to get as much as N40 trillion. You see, we do not have any money in mind for our agriculture because of the unrest. We must call this, pay this, pay. We haven’t got any rights in the issue of security. It’s not here to grow. But you can see a clear light at the end of the tunnel. So why would they not flock to the EFCC? He has taken those bold steps as a first-term President.

Very few people can take the bold step he has taken because he’s seen that, look, successive governments have eaten into the future of our children and children’s children. And so that is why somebody like me who was a staunch member, who had PDP in his blood and DNA can say today I’m in the APC. And you see, I left the PDP in 2022, but I didn’t join the APC. On the 6th of June was when I left the PDP in 2022. Most people think I just left now. No, I didn’t make it bold. I didn’t join the APC. I only joined the APC after I started working with Senator Godswill Akpabio. That’s when I joined the APC.

Don’t you think that Nigerians will be worse for it if we have a very weak opposition?

No, I don’t think we’re going to have a weak opposition. What I think the opposition should do is put their acts together. I’m a student of Political Science. I’ve always believed in opposition. Opposition will put the government at its toes. I must be realistic. But when you have an Atiku Abubakar who still say, ‘look, I want to run,’ you have the Peter Obis, saying, ‘I want to run,’you have the Rotimi Amaechis, saying, ‘I want to run,’ they’re going to dissipate their energy. And you have PDP saying, look, we don’t want a coalition. I saw the situation that we had in PDP, especially when we say not to allow the South-South to decide to become… I was supporting Obi in the PDP. But once they decided to throw the tickets open, I knew that there was going to be a crisis.

I was of the opinion that, look, it was the turn of the South-East. But we decided that, look, for those of us who were vociferous or those of us who stood, you can count on people who are still speaking for PDP after 2015, we’re not more than two or three. Check the records. A lot of them vanished into thin air because they saw that the PDP had lost. We stood our grounds. We fought the government of Buhari up until its very last days. But if you do not put your acts together, if you do not come together, how do you want to fight a government that people are today buying rice for about N50,000, less than N50,000 a bag from N100,000 that they were buying? Or is it that, to say that we have inflation, let’s forget the rebasing that was done in 2019. That rebasing was done because basically, we could not go with the figures we had had since 2001, 2011. But now we’re having inflation from 20.12, it has gotten to 18.02. This was inflation that was almost getting to 30%. Now we’ve had a growth rate of 4.23%. And our GDP has been on a steady rise. What is gross domestic product? It’s the aggregate of your exports plus your import. Now we have more than our imports. And once you have a government that is stabilized to this rate, who would have believed that Naira would be stabilized for about a year now? Our budget is predicated on 1,500, but today it’s 1,450 Naira. That’s what our budget is. Our benchmark is $75. Yes, our production is up to 2,000 barrels a day. Do you understand? But we’re almost getting there. We’re producing about 1.7. How many people have been able to produce that in a long while and now Niger Delta is peaceful. So, if you look at all the indices, the opposition should at least be honest with themselves. Yes, we are not yet there. People need money in their pockets to reflect the economy, but the government has done a whole lot to justify why it has to be given a second tenure to consolidate on its gains.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) emerged to challenge the APC. Do you think that this coalition is strong enough to face the ruling party come 2027?

I don’t think the ADC is strong enough. The ADC has started on the bad notes. They started with hating Bola Amed Tinubu. First, you must forget about the man. Look at his policies. Yes, you can oppose his policies, but bury that hatred you have for the man. Hatred has driven him to the extent that, if you look at it, ADC is a conglomeration of all those who feel dissatisfied. Yes, they have the right to be dissatisfied, but most of them left the government late.

Is Aregbesola the Minister of Interior? Is it Rotimi Amaechi that was the Minister of Transportation just yesterday? I would refer to the fact that he’s hungry. So, we need to separate the ideology of what they have in the ADC and what they are going for. It’s not just a case of, we need to remove Bola Amed Tinubu from power. I just gave you indices. These are facts. These are indices that have led the economy to adjusting and stabilizing to the extent to which we have seen it. Now, ADC, what is the alternative they’re bringing? They need to bring an alternative. They need to let Nigerians know that this is the alternative we have that can drive Naira to a thousand, to a dollar. This is the alternative we have that can drive inflation to a single digit. This is the alternative that we have that can afford to weaken the government at the center because that’s what people have been talking of, that’s another thing to concern. Amendment is the same. Resource control. Look at the National Assembly, for example. Under the watch of Senator Godswill Akpabio, we have five development commissions. We have the North-West. We have the North-Central. We have the South-East. We have the South-South and the South-West. Before now, we had only the NDDC. 54 bills have been signed into law in two years. That is record-breaking. Federal medical centers are just everywhere, probably being established. The ones that cannot be established, they’re using old infrastructures to reconstruct. Now, you’re talking about a situation where these regional governments will go into areas which have not been touched, probably because maybe those states are not APC states. Let me just give an example. But we are talking about regional development, and that has been signed into law, so showing that Tinubu is ready to say, look, I am ready to cede some of my powers, because it was said that the powers in the center are too strong. The signs are there. The opposition have not put their acts together to say this is the alternative I want to bring. And as long as you don’t have this alternative, you just can’t say you are going to win the elections. Now, tell me, how would ADC be able to put structures in 774 local governments? PDP is the only party that still has 774 local governments. And the only person that has traction that is appealing, that can move, is Peter Obi. And they’re not even ready to give Peter Obi the ticket. They’re not ready to even come behind Peter Obi. And even at that, Peter Obi still has a tall order to convince the Northwest that he’s the solution that Nigeria has. Even if we can tell South-South-Southeast is going to compete, what is he going to do about the North? And the ADC is looking towards Atiku Abubakar. It’s very clear and it’s very obvious that if they have their primaries today, Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the ADC.

Looking at the past presidents we’ve had in this country, you will observe that the young people in politics have not been able to make it to the presidency. What’s your reaction to this?

That’s because we have not been able to find any serious movements from the youth body that is aimed towards winning the presidency. The not-too-young-to-run bill was one of the gains of Buhari and I must give it to him. Do you understand? And I thought this was going to be something that the youths were going to key into. And you see, they are the ones that drive election, youths and women. And so, the ball is in their court, because when you hear about someone like Gowon, how old was he when he became the head of state? They were all under their 40s. Gowon was about 30. So, you talk about Babangida, Abacha, they were all youths. So it is for them to decide how we take the bull by the horn. So, I am 53 now, I can’t consider myself a youth anymore.

I have since passed that. So, the ball is in their court to make that decision. And that decision can be taken by the youth. Look at Bobi Wine in Uganda. Bobi Wine is a youth and look at his movement. Government has been arresting his supporters every now and then because they see him as a real threat. And so, we can have youths who can still carry on the batten after the second tenure of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is a challenge for them. Because you see, where we are going now, I know Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who probably is over 70, we can still see him as a real threat. But we can still give him back to the youths. He’s going to set the template. I dare say that just what he did in Lagos, which has gotten Lagos to where it is, is what he’s setting for Nigeria now.

Are you aware the opposition against President Tinubu is because of his tendencies when Jonathan was in power? The first time Jonathan muted the idea of removing the fuel subsidy, he heavily mobilized protesters against that policy.

That’s because I was one of those who were backing Jonathan in removing the fuel subsidy. I believe that if something had been removed, we wouldn’t be in the situation we are in now. But I would also blame Jonathan. He should have taken the bold step, and nothing would have happened if he had removed the subsidy. He would have disregarded all that shit. Tinubu is one of the most insulted Presidents. You must agree. He’s one of the most insulted. He’s one of the most criticized. And even in Jonathan’s time, there was not much awareness of social media like we have now. Look on social media and see what they say about the President. But he knows where he’s going. That informs the bold decisions he is taking. Jonathan failed to take that bold step to remove the fuel subsidy, and he should blame himself. A lot of us that supported him thought he should have taken that decision. He capitulated. So why should you blame Tinubu for putting pressure on him? That was their own belief. But now, I know they’ve seen it too from a different perspective.

Diversification of the economy has become a mirage. Successive governments have been talking about it, but it has never become a reality. What is the problem?

I think the fact is that, we have had certain challenges in the agricultural aspect because that’s the one area that should have been able to earn forex almost at par with our crude oil. Yes, I’m going to solid minerals. But the farmers/ herders crisis in Benue and Plateau has not helped us. Benue is the food basket of the nation. So, if we can eventually solve the area of security, we will be able to have enough food production. Look at the food prices are dropping because of the kind of security, the kind of peace we have had in Benue and Plateau. You can see the price of tomatoes coming down because when the force of supply is more than demand, it just goes to show that prices of goods and services will drop and then we can have enough for us to export, which is the diversification we’re talking about. Look at mining in Zamfara. We know the kind of gold deposits that are there, but the insecurity in Zamfara will not allow the mining to go on. And so I think the insecurity situation the president is taking headlong. You see, he didn’t even act like Buhari. He kept the service chiefs for six years. Even when we’re all shouting, you need to change the security architecture. Now, under Tinubu, immediately he suspected that there was something wrong in two years, plus he has removed the service chiefs. Tinubu is a gold getter. He’s not going to be sentimental. And so, once we have the agricultural aspect, the security aspect, right, then we’ll be able to have agriculture. But don’t forget that the tax bill is going to give us an area of diversification. Don’t lose track of that fact. And also give it to the National Assembly because that tax bill was already dead on arrival, but for the Senate President and the Speaker who took it headlong and were able to give soft landing to the VAT (value added tax). And so by today, we now have institutions, remember the governors who were trying to throw away the baby and the bathwater, soft pedal, and we now have the unification of the tax system. I did say that that is diversification that has been achieved by Tinubu. And maybe in the second tenure, I must also be realistic, mining and agriculture will follow suit.

Are you aware that some Nigerians are afraid of entering the year 2026 because of these tax bills and the rumours of heavy tax burden thereof. Can you allay their fears?

No, they shouldn’t be afraid. That is why I say the national orientation agency has to do a whole lot of education. Most of them that are afraid will realize that these tax bills are what is going to help shore up the economy and give us another source of funds instead of the mono economy we are dependent on. Most of them will be exempted from the tax bill. When it starts operating, they will understand it properly. It will be mainly the rich, the so-called rich, that will definitely have to bear the brunt of paying tax who have not been paying tax. And in that situation, we will now be able to have more funds. Look at Wike, for example. Wike gets 1% of the federation allocation. It can barely do anything. Yes, it barely does nothing for Wike. What did Wike do? Wike went on a tax drive. That’s the success story we’ve seen in Abuja today. So Wike should be an example of what you can also achieve in national government. Are you saying the poor cry in Abuja because of Wike’s taxation policy? So, let’s draw an analogy from that.