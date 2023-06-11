Okolode 2023: King Dakolo Urges His Subjects To Walk In Unity

His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, Agada IV and the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, Bayelsa State, has urged his subjects to be more united and love one another, saying more successes will be achieved when the Kingdom is more united.

Speaking at the weekend at Akaibiri community the venue of the 2023 Okolode new yam festival, the king maintained that the benefits of walking together can never be over-emphasized.

He therefore urged his subjects to be more united and love one another more than ever disclosing that some clans have been trying to have a chief for more than twenty-one years without success.

He advised them not to continue the attitude of pulldown syndrome adding that it has never helped any community.

The King said “What I will send here as my massage for Okolode is the power of working together. I want to let us know that there is a law called the law of karma. Some call it sowing and reaping, which means whatever you sow is what you will get sometimes you get much more.

“The importance of working together is also the message of unity just like the broomstick, if you are alone, it is easy to break but when you have a bunch of brooms, I can tell us the whole of this gathering can’t even break it.

Maintaining that Ekpetiama Kingdom has to walk together, he said “Some of you are quarrelling. You want to get a chief for twenty-one years, you can’t get one. You get a chief, you want to drag him down and drag him on the mud and all of that. This is 2023, the world is not waiting for you.

“No matter how brilliant you are, if you are working alone one day you wake up and realize that you don’t have the capacity to even lift a cup of water. When you unite, there is nothing that you cannot do.

“The Ijaw man is someone who understands unity. I don’t know what is going on these days. For those of us who are having difficulties working together, please I beg you now. This is an opportunity to say so because from now on, I won’t look back.

Urging the government to do some roads for the Kingdom, the king said “It will be nice for his excellency to know that this kingdom requires a few roads; the Bomoundi Gbene road is still hanging.

The Ikbiri road is still hanging. These two roads you have to do for us your excellency so that we can properly be connected and work together. I’m talking about working together.

Speaking on the essence of the new yam festival, he said that the kingdom was thanking God for a bountiful harvest.

“We are thanking God for a bountiful harvest and in Ekpetiama kingdom, our harvests have been bountiful every year because of the type of soil we plant on.

Speaking earlier, the Bayelsa State Governor represented by the Secretary to state government once again hinged on the essence of unity, love and peace adding that in unity there is strength, in love there is peace and in peace there is development.

He said that was why the government was carrying on with giant strides and developmental activities adding that to a great extent, there was peace in Bayelsa State.

He said “We have decided to love ourselves and we have decided to live together as a community. As we gather here today, I’m struck by the sense of community camaraderie that feels the air.

“This is beautiful. That is how it should be. As you know the Okolode new yam festival serves as a unifying force that brings people together from various strata and ethnicities.

“This attributes and underpins the spirit which drives the vision of our government to bring inclusive prosperity to all Bayelsans and people of goodwill who call Bayelsa home.

“Through this festival, we are reminded that despite our diverse backgrounds we have a lot in common. Our traditions, values and beliefs bring us together and it is important we uphold and perverse them for future generations.

“But gathering such ideals is only possible when we foster an atmosphere of peace, that is why as a government, we will not relent in ensuring the highest level of security and peace in our communities. Our zero tolerance to crime and criminalities is undiminished.

“I urge our respected traditional rulers to remain vigilant and caution our energetic and innovative youths not to allow themselves to become too desperate.

He promised to take the message of road completion to the governor adding that “Diri’s government is working and I know what you are asking are within his programmes. What I’m saying is that I will take this message to his excellency and what I will tell you is that you will get more appointments and get more projects.

Also, Fred Agbedi the chairman of the occasion represented Deibina Domene praised the Ekpetiama people for keeping the tradition.

He said “We are happy with Ekpetiama Clan because it is a continuous reawaking to let the young ones know about the culture.

“We cannot allow our culture to die. We urge all other clans to emulate them and ensure that our culture continues to strive and even does better.