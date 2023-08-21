Okolie vs Elumelu: Court to hear appeal against tribunal’s judgment Aug 24

The Court of Appeal, Asaba Division, will on August 24 hear the appeal initiated by Ngozi Okolie against the decision of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal (NAEPT) which ruled in favour of Ndudi Elumelu. Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Okolie the winner of the February 25 election for the Oshimili/Aniocha Federal Constituency in Delta State.

But on July 24, a threemember panel of justices of the tribunal led by Justice A. Z. Mussa, sacked Okolie, who according to the electoral body, won the majority votes, and returned Elumelu, who came a distant second in the February 25 election for the Oshimili/Aniocha Federal Constituency. In his Notice of Appeal dated July 27, Okolie formulated 12 grounds of appeal in respect of facts and law, wherein he prayed the court to advertise its mind to the record of appeal in making its assessment.

He also urged the Court of Appeal to grant the following orders, namely; an order allowing his appeal against the tribunal’s judgment in petition no: EPT/DL/HR/06/2023; an order setting aside the said judgment; and also an order entering judgement in favour of the appellant (Okolie) by dismissing Elumelu’s petition. According to Okolie in his petition, the tribunal seemed to have orientated itself as a Father Christmas in favour of Elumelu, adding that the tribunal snubbed extant principles of procedural and substantive law to arrive at its decision.

In his contention, Okolie, who insisted that out of the Twenty-Two (22) witnesses listed by Elumelu, Twenty (20) were abandoned, and the remaining two (2) who testified did not even lead any oral evidence in respect of any of the grounds of the petition, added that they did not lead any oral evidence to prove the petitioner’s complaint that Okolie was not qualified to contest the election.