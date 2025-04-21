Okoli: Innovation In Healthcare Is Not About Technology Alone

Share

Dr. Ernest Chinedu Okoli, a pioneering telehealth innovator, in this interview with ABOLAJI ADEBAYO, speaks on the role of innovation and technology in healthcare and reaching out to those in need

What is your perception of health technology in Nigeria

The perception of health technology in Nigeria is multifaceted, reflecting both optimism about its potential and recognition of significant challenges.

Nigeria has seen a surge in health tech startups (e.g., Helium Health, MDaaS Global, Telemedicine platforms like MobiHealth) addressing gaps in healthcare access, diagnostics, and hospital management.

These innovations are often viewed as critical to modernising the sector. Mobile health (mHealth) solutions thrive due to high mobile penetration (over 80%), enabling services like SMS health alerts, teleconsultations, and mobile payment integrations.

Initiatives like the National Health ICT Strategic Framework and partnerships with organisations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation highlight efforts to digitise healthcare.

During COVID-19, telemedicine adoption accelerated, signaling government openness to tech-driven solutions.

Urban areas benefit from improved access to electronic health records, AI-driven diagnostics, and telemedicine, fostering optimism about efficiency and reach. Nigerian health tech startups attract global funding and accolades, reinforcing confidence in local innovation.

Meanwhile, there are still challenges especially infrastructure deficits. Erratic power supply and limited internet connectivity in rural areas hinder tech deployment.

Many solutions remain urban-centric, exacerbating urban-rural disparities. High costs of advanced technologies limit access for low-income populations. While mobile solutions are scalable, affordability remains a barrier for some.

Weak enforcement of data privacy laws and fragmented regulations slow integration. Healthcare workers often lack training to adopt new technologies. Skepticism persists in some communities toward tech-based care, favoring traditional methods. Building trust in digital solutions is an ongoing challenge.

How do you think Nigeria can bring innovation into its health sector?

Nigeria can innovate by leveraging existing mobile technology, fostering local tech solutions, improving infrastructure through partnerships, updating policies, and focusing on training and preventive care.

Each step needs to address the specific challenge Nigeria faces, like infrastructure gaps and funding, while building on strengths like vibrant tech ecosystem.

The government should attract private investment through tax incentives and impact bonds, focusing on sustainable projects, foster Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) on infrastructure development.

They can also collaborate with private entities to build clinics, labs, and telemedicine hubs, possibly using models like Rwanda’s drone delivery for medical supplies.

The government can equally partner with platforms like Coursera to upskill healthcare workers in telemedicine and digital tools, equip CHWs with mobile apps for data collection and basic diagnostics, supported by solar-powered devices.

They should create a fast-track regulatory pathway for health tech innovations while maintaining safety standards, integrate mobile-based micro-insurance models to broaden coverage, especially for informal sectors, use social media and influencers to promote preventive measures and combat misinformation, and integrate health education into curricula to foster early awareness of hygiene and nutrition.

By integrating technology, policy, and partnerships, Nigeria can transform its healthcare sector into a resilient, accessible, and innovative system, improving outcomes for all citizens.

Can you take us back to the beginning, what influenced your decision to pursue a career in medicine and public health, especially coming from Nigeria?

I was born and raised in Nigeria, where I witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences of inadequate healthcare infrastructure, particularly in rural and crisis-prone communities.

As a young boy, I watched people lose loved ones to illnesses that could have been prevented or managed with basic care. That reality planted a seed in me.

When I later had the opportunity to study medicine in Ukraine, I was driven not just by a desire to treat patients but to understand the broader systems that either enable or

hinder access to care. My transition into public health came naturally, it allowed me to zoom out and tackle the structural challenges affecting healthcare delivery.

For me, medicine is not just about the stethoscope; it’s about strategy, innovation, and policy. That’s where I’ve found my true calling—working to build systems that make quality care accessible to the most underserved.

You have had experience of working with international organisations like UNICEF and UNFPA. What has that journey been like, and how has it shaped your approach to healthcare innovation?

My journey with UNICEF and UNFPA has been both humbling and transformative. Working in conflict zones and underserved areas has exposed me to the raw urgency of healthcare needs.

When you are deployed to communities where people have to travel hours for basic consultations or where outbreaks like cholera or COVID-19 hit fragile systems, you learn to think fast, act decisively, and innovate under pressure.

At UNICEF, I led projects that integrated telehealth into maternal and child health programs. We deployed mobile clinics equipped with diagnostic tools and trained health workers to consult remotely with specialists.

These experiences taught me that innovation must be practical and people-centered. It’s not about flashy technology; it’s about saving lives, building trust, and reaching people where they are.

One of your most celebrated projects is the development of scalable telemedicine platforms in rural Nigeria. Could you walk us through how this project came to life and what it achieved?

The telemedicine project was born out of necessity. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many rural communities were completely cut off from health services.

Pregnant women couldn’t access antenatal care, and patients with chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension had nowhere to turn.

We designed a solution that merged technology with mobility, mobile health units fitted with diagnostic equipment, tablets, and solar-powered connectivity.

These units could move from one community to another, offering real-time consultations with doctors in urban centers. We integrated the system with immunization tracking, maternal health services, and emergency response protocols.

The results were beyond what we had imagined, thousands of consultations delivered, maternal deaths reduced, and a significant increase in childhood immunization rates.

It proved that with the right model, digital health can be a powerful equalizer.

You bagged BAT Award of Excellence in Health Innovation in 2023. What did that recognition mean to you, and how has it influenced your path forward?

Receiving the BAT Health Innovation Award in 2023 was a deeply gratifying moment. Not just for me personally, but for every team member, partner, and health worker who made those projects a reality.

The award validated the years of work we put into pushing boundaries and reimagining how care can be delivered in fragile settings.

It also brought more visibility to the importance of innovation in public health especially in Africa. Recognition from a platform like BAT gave me a renewed sense of purpose.

It has opened doors for collaboration, inspired younger professionals in the field, and reinforced my commitment to building health systems that are resilient, inclusive, and future-ready.

What are some of the major challenges you have faced in implementing telehealth in conflict-affected regions, and how did you overcome them?

There are multiple layers of challenges. Infrastructure is the first—limited internet, poor roads, and power outages make it difficult to deploy even the most basic health services.

Then there’s resistance from local communities who are sometimes skeptical of remote consultations. We overcame these through grassroots engagement.

Before deploying a mobile unit, we always conducted community dialogues, involved local leaders, and recruited and trained local health workers.

We didn’t just bring technology, we built trust. On the technical side, we had to tailor our systems to function offline or in lowbandwidth environments.

We also prioritized simple, intuitive user interfaces to make it easy for frontline workers to use. Flexibility and local ownership have been the keys to success.

Many of your publications explore vaccine hesitancy, health financing, and emergency preparedness. What drives your academic work, and how does it intersect with your fieldwork?

My academic work is directly inspired by the challenges I see on the ground. For example, when we encountered vaccine hesitancy in Northern Nigeria, I decided to study the root causes and wrote on the subject.

Similarly, in humanitarian settings, I saw how fragmented financing models left communities exposed. That pushed me to research sustainable health financing strategies.

I believe that real-world problems should inform research, and research should, in turn, inform policy and practice. By documenting our experiences and proposing solutions, we contribute to a global conversation and make room for scalable, evidence-based impact.

As a Nigerian doctor with international experience, what are your thoughts on the future of healthcare innovation in Africa, and what role do you see yourself playing in it?

Africa is at a crossroads. We have immense challenges, yes, but also immense potential. Young populations, rising mobile connectivity, and increasing interest in digital health make this an exciting time.

I believe the future lies in community-driven, techenabled healthcare that responds to local realities. Personally, I see myself continuing to push for systems that are not only innovative but sustainable.

My dream is to see telehealth fully integrated into national health systems, especially in emergency response planning, maternal health, and disease surveillance.

I want to mentor the next generation of public health innovators and continue advocating for policies that close the healthcare gap.

What message would you give to young professionals in Africa who want to make a difference in public health or healthcare innovation?

I would tell them: start where you are, use what you have, and never underestimate the value of your voice and ideas. The healthcare challenges we face in Africa are daunting, but they’re not insurmountable.

Innovation doesn’t always mean high-tech, it means problem-solving. Be curious. Stay grounded in your community.

Collaborate across sectors. And most importantly, be relentless. You’ll hear “no” a lot. But if you’re focused on impact, that “no” becomes fuel. We need more young Africans solving African problems with African solutions.

The future of public health on this continent belongs to those who are willing to do the hard, often invisible work and I believe that future is incredibly bright.

