Okoli Hails Ndi Anambra For Re-Electing Soludo

The Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Anambra State, Chijioke Okoli, has applauded the people of Anambra for demonstrating exceptional unity and commitment in re-electing Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo for a second term.

Okoli made the remarks during an interactive session with journalists in his office in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area.

He expressed profound gratitude to Ndi Anambra, particularly the people of Aguata LGA and the Ekwulobia community for turning out in large numbers to support Governor Soludo’s re-election.

He noted that the outcome of the poll, which returned Soludo with over 422,000 votes, marks the first time in the state’s history that a governorship candidate would win with such a significant margin.

Okoli attributed the milestone to Governor Soludo’s unwavering dedication to service, recalling that the governor has consistently reminded citizens that he “applied to work for them, and they elected him to do exactly that.”

He also highlighted what he described as an unprecedented shift in political culture during the election, noting that communities voluntarily mobilized resources to support the APGA candidate, reversing the old trend where politicians typically financed communities for electoral support.

Okoli praised Governor Soludo for numerous legacy projects that, according to him, have firmly positioned Anambra State on the path of sustainable development.

He described the governor’s second term as promising, assuring that more transformative and people-focused projects will unfold.

“With his clear vision, proven capacity, and the zeal captured in his name, Olu Atu Etuegwu, Governor Soludo is poised to deliver even greater achievements for Ndi Anambra,” he said.