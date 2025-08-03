Okoli-Egbo Rallies Stakeholders To Reposition Oko Poly

Prince Oforbuike Okoli-Egbo, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate for the Anambra South Senatorial bye-election, has reaffirmed his commitment to advancing education in Anambra South, particularly through the development of key institutions like the Federal Polytechnic Oko.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the inauguration of the newly elected National Executive of the Federal Polytechnic Oko Alumni Association on Thursday, July 31, 2025, Prince Okoli-Egbo described the Polytechnic as “a major educational landmark in Orumba and a pride of Anambra South.”

The event, held at the Alumni National Secretariat within the Polytechnic, also featured the commissioning of the 50-seater Prof. Ugochukwu C. Nzewi Conference Hall.

Commending the Rector, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, for her visionary leadership, Okoli-Egbo applauded her efforts to reposition the institution and restore its image and credibility. “Dr. Awuzie’s call for peace and unity within the alumni ranks is timely and deserves the full support of all stakeholders,” he said. “The Polytechnic is not just an institution; it is a breeding ground for leaders, innovators, and professionals across Nigeria.”

He emphasized the importance of supporting the Rector and the newly inaugurated alumni leadership, led by Nze Henry Nnebe, urging stakeholders to protect the Polytechnic from unwarranted attacks, especially those questioning the integrity of its certificates.

“I am proud of the impact Oko Polytechnic graduates have made in media, Nollywood, business, and public service,” he stated. “If elected senator on August 16, I will collaborate closely with the institution’s leadership and the alumni body to attract federal support and development to the Polytechnic and other similar institutions.”

The event was attended by dignitaries including the Rector, principal officers of the Polytechnic, the traditional ruler of Ufuma, Igwe Chika Uchime, and former Rector, Prof. Nzewi, who was honoured for his contributions to the institution.

Prince Okoli-Egbo concluded with a passionate appeal for unity among stakeholders, urging them to set aside past grievances and work collectively for the progress of the Polytechnic and the region.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to the institution and its alumni community, the Federal Polytechnic Oko Alumni Association presented an award to Prince Okoli-Egbo during the ceremony.