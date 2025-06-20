Okoh Poly Denies Killing, Kidnapping At Institution

Share

The authorities of the Federal Polytechnic Okoh in Orumba North local government area of Anambra state has clarified that incident of kidnappings and killings circulated in the media did not occur in the institution.

It would be recalled that around 8 pm Thursday night some gunmen stormed the Community shooting indiscriminately which resulted in the death of two persons while two other persons were Kidnaped during the mayhem.

The Management further contended that the incident occured at the Okoh Community and not within the compound of the school.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the institution Mr Chijioke Ibeziako it urged the public to ignore the report of killings and Kidnaping in the school adding that the Polytechnic is safe and normal academic activities have been going uninterrupted.

The statement urged members of the public to refrain from making inflammatory statement that may jeopardize investigation adding that the security operatives are on top of the manhunt to unmask the perpetrators of the dastardly act .

