Former Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha has called on the national team to confront what he believes is their most damaging weakness, consistent performance as preparations intensify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Okocha’s remarks come in the wake of Nigeria’s disappointing failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a setback that has left fans and analysts questioning the team’s direction.

Despite playing ten qualifying matches, the Eagles managed only four wins, five draws and suffered a historic defeat to the Benin Republic, Nigeria’s first-ever competitive loss to the Cheetahs.

Stalemates at home against Lesotho and Zimbabwe further highlighted troubling lapses in matches that were expected to be straightforward victories.

Nigeria’s hopes were briefly revived by a continental play-off opportunity, but after edging Gabon 4-1 in extra time, their run ended in heartbreak with a penalty shoot-out loss to DR Congo.

The result confirmed a second consecutive World Cup absence, following the miss in 2022.

Reflecting on the turbulent campaign, Okocha stressed that the team must learn from their shortcomings. “Nigeria’s run in the World Cup qualifiers was a rollercoaster, but we would have loved to see Nigeria qualify with ease,” he said.

He added that maintaining high-level performances in every match will be crucial going forward.

With AFCON 2025 on the horizon, expectations remain high after Nigeria reached the final of the 2024 tournament in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles have been drawn alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania, and head coach Eric Chelle faces the challenge of ensuring the team delivers consistently in a group packed with tricky opponents.

As the countdown to Morocco begins, Okocha’s message is clear: only a steadier, more reliable Super Eagles side can meet the ambitions of a football-loving nation.