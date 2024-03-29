Okocha Wants Fubura’s Political Structure Tested With LG Council Election

The chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha has asked the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubura to test his political structure and acceptability by conducting the Local Government election in the state.

Okocha, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Friday said, “Governor Fubura has no followers he has a crowd he pays money to have. Let him conduct the local government election to test his popularity.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, who was made APC caretaker committee chairman condemned what he called unsavoury vituperations of Abiye Sekibo and others against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesome Wike.

Addressing the media, Okocha said, “The attention of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers State was drawn to a text of Press conference hosted yesterday by some unrepentant Atiku/PDP supporters in Rivers State.

“Our initial thought was to ignore the cul de sac machinated by the defeated and conquered politicians, who led the failed onslaught to lie, barefaced, to Nigerians on the Gov. Siminalayi Fubara’s self-inflicted political fisticuffs in Rivers State.

“But we feared that allowing their lies to go unchallenged and fester, will distort the true records. Hence, we elected to immediately put out a quick response as counterexamples to the blatant lies they peddled and canvassed.

“The second reason why we would have opted for the choice of consigning the complete puerile text to the trashcan and don’t bother with it is that the presenters lucidly introduced themselves as unrepentant leaders of Atiku’s 2023 Presidential Campaign in Rivers State and so, forayed, into their intra-party squabbles.

Speaking on specifics, the APC chairman said, “These persons can never forgive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, HE E.N.Wike and APC Rivers over the sin of their woeful electoral defeat.

“Of course, it follows, therefore, that anyone whose action or inaction, contributed to their dangerous fall, is inadvertently their sworn enemy. No wonder, they are surreptitiously targeting to cut out a pound of flesh from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom

Wike. What a cul-de-sac.

“A spectacularly failed mission indeed. This wicked subterfuge cannot work under our watch. Nigerians know the circumstances situations and scenarios that played out uniquely in 5, PDP controlled States in the build-up to the 2023 Presidential

election and the aftermaths/concomitant churn out.

“This assembly of protesters did not only vehemently carry out rigorous and excruciating campaigns against Asiwaju but they thrumped up and funded hate speeches against Asiwaju.

“They and ilk championed the obscene and absurd denigration of Asiwaju in the media.”

Concluding his speech, Okocha said, “This approach of brow-beating and blackmailing they intend to use, is not fashionable at all.

“No sane host tolerates a Guest who attempts to enter his/her house, through the window when the door is open.

Finally, they should know that a tripe document as that signed by two persons without office and/or any authority whatsoever, except as they couched it, former leaders of Atiku Abubakar 2023 campaign Directors in Rivers State, cannot qualify as the position of Rivers State people. We vehemently reject it.