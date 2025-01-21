Okocha Recants, Tells Nigerians To Support Chelle

Share

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha, says Nigerians must rally behind newly appointed coach, Eric Chelle, insisting the country has to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Okocha, who was previously reported to have opposed the appointment of the former Mali coach, clarified his stance during an interview with Lagos Talks FM.

“The decision to appoint the new coach was that of the NFF,” Okocha said. “We should give him a chance to do his job. We should support him as well as the NFF, and hopefully, we will be at the World Cup.”

The former PSG and Bolton Wanderers star acknowledged that while results will ultimately determine the success of Chelle’s appointment, unity and support are crucial for the team’s success.

This is a results business. If we don’t qualify, God forbid, he will be the first to know he has failed,” Okocha added.

He called on Nigerians to back Chelle and the NFF in their efforts to ensure the Super Eagles secure a spot on football’s biggest stage, highlighting that a successful national team benefits everyone.

