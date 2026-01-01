Okocha, Osimhen, My Favourite Players Of All Time – Ikpeazu

Seeing a Nigerian playing against the Nigerian national team is not uncommon, especially among West African countries like the Benin Republic, Niger, and Côte d’Ivoire, as well as some European countries like England, Spain, and others.

However, seeing a Nigerian, from East Africa, playing against the Super Eagles is always once in a lifetime, and that’s the case of Uganda’s Uche Ikpeazu, who started the final group game of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco against Nigeria for Uganda.

Born to a Ugandan mother to a Nigerian father, the striker, who plays for Scottish Championship club St Johnstone, said it was an emotional moment for him coming out against Nigeria.