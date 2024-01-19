Okocha Names Super Eagle Captain Ahmed Musa ‘African Ambassador’

Former Super Eagles mid- fielder, Austin Jay Jay Okocha has referred to 2013 AFCON winner, Ahmed Musa, as an ambassador for Africa due to the player laying a good example for footballers worldwide.

Musa, who has represented Nigeria at the biggest football stage, including the African Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup, is no doubt one of the biggest and most respected players in Africa, as he has shown professionalism both in his country and abroad.

Musa, who is a Golden Boot soccer academy product, is the most capped Nigerian player at the World Cup and is also Nigeria’s highest-scoring footballer at the World Cup, with a record of four goals in seven games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Okocha said: “Ahmed Musa is not only an excellent footballer but also an ambassador for Africa.

He helps many African countries, and in Russia, he is remembered by everyone for his good speed and goals. By his example, Musa shows that not only Nigerian but also all African football players can go to play in Russia.”