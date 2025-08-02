Legendary Nigerian footballer, Jay-Jay Okocha, on Saturday welcomed his former Super Eagles coach, Clemens Westerhof, to his home in Lagos.

Sharing photos from the visit on Instagram on Friday, Westerhof described the evening as an “Unforgettable night” and expressed gratitude to Okocha for his warm reception.

The Dutch tactician served as head coach of the Nigerian national team from 1989 to 1994, a period widely regarded as a golden era for Nigerian football.

During Westerhof’s tenure, the Super Eagles clinched their second Africa Cup of Nations title in 1994 and made a historic debut at the FIFA World Cup that same year—topping a tough group that featured Argentina, Bulgaria, and Greece.

It was also under Westerhof’s guidance that Jay-Jay Okocha made his national team debut, beginning a career that would see him become one of Nigeria’s most celebrated footballers.