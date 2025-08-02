New Telegraph

August 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Okocha Hosts S’Eagles…

Okocha Hosts S’Eagles Coach, Westerhof In Lagos

Okocha

Legendary Nigerian footballer, Jay-Jay Okocha, on Saturday welcomed his former Super Eagles coach, Clemens Westerhof, to his home in Lagos.

Sharing photos from the visit on Instagram on Friday, Westerhof described the evening as an “Unforgettable night” and expressed gratitude to Okocha for his warm reception.

The Dutch tactician served as head coach of the Nigerian national team from 1989 to 1994, a period widely regarded as a golden era for Nigerian football.

READ ALSO

During Westerhof’s tenure, the Super Eagles clinched their second Africa Cup of Nations title in 1994 and made a historic debut at the FIFA World Cup that same year—topping a tough group that featured Argentina, Bulgaria, and Greece.

It was also under Westerhof’s guidance that Jay-Jay Okocha made his national team debut, beginning a career that would see him become one of Nigeria’s most celebrated footballers.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

SERAP Decries Low Accountability Among Govs
Read Next

Flood: 165 Killed, 82 Missing In 19 States – NEMA