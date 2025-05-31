Okocha, Eto’o, Adebayor Thrill Football Fans In Somalia

Share

Three legends of African football –Austin Okocha, Emmanuel Adebayor and Samuel Eto’o – travelled to the Somali capital during the week to thrill fans in an exhibition match which players and officials hope will help pave the way for the continent’s top stars to return on a regular basis.

The game has historically united a population of around 17 million troubled by clan divisions, and Mogadishu could soon be granted permission to stage international matches at its 65,000-capacity National Stadium.

“This football showcase is truly a historic moment. It marks the day Somalia earned a golden place on the world stage,” local youth coach and player Cabdulaahi Geesey told BBC Somali.

“Sharing the pitch with Okocha, Eto’o and Adebayor, wearing the same kit and even scoring a goal is a dream come true.

“The image these guests will carry back with them is of a peaceful Somalia, a united people and a football culture that is rising once again.

“Somalia deserve the trust to start hosting matches on home soil again.”

Share