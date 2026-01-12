Okocha Declares Superiority In Message To Arteta

Former Super Eagles captain Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha has insisted that Ronaldinho is not superior to him, responding after Mikel Arteta said he could not separate the two football legends.

Okocha Responds To Arteta’s Ronaldinho Comments

Arteta, who shared the pitch with both players at Paris Saint-Germain, ignited debate after admitting he could not pick the more skilful of the two midfield maestros.

Despite the compliment, Okocha maintained that no one is better than him, while acknowledging that he and Ronaldinho share a similar style and flair.

Speaking in an interview with Clutch 9, the former Super Eagles captain said he would always back himself, describing himself as a natural flair player.

READ ALSO:

“Well, I mean, I can’t say anybody is better than me since I have accepted the title of Flair, Chief Flair Officer, Okocha said when he was asked about Arteta’s comments.

Okocha praises Ronaldinho’s talents

He nevertheless acknowledged Ronaldinho’s talent, noting that it was clear from the moment the Brazilian arrived at PSG that he was destined for greatness.

“You know Ronaldinho is what I call a genius when it comes to football. I think straightaway, we saw his talent. It was clear for everybody to see,” Okocha added.

“But unlike Arteta, he was already 20 when he signed for PSG, and that was his first club in Europe, so he brought something different.

Okocha also disclosed that he harboured no resentment toward Ronaldinho upon his arrival at PSG, despite the Brazilian being brought in as a potential replacement following his departure from the club. “In a way, we clicked because our foundation was the same, because we learnt how to play on the street because we loved the game and we played with a smile on our faces,” Okocha added. The two gifted playmakers shared a season at PSG before Okocha departed in 2002 to join Bolton Wanderers. Ronaldinho followed a year later, leaving the French club to complete a move to Barcelona.