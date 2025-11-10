Nigerian football legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has expressed confidence in the Super Eagles’ ability to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite their rough start to the qualifying campaign.

Okocha, who appeared at three World Cups with Nigeria, believes the team still has enough quality and spirit to overcome their earlier setbacks and make it to North America next year.

Okocha Remains Confident Despite Shaky Start

New Telegraph reports that the Super Eagles endured a turbulent start to their qualification journey, earning just three points from their first four matches, including three frustrating draws and a damaging defeat to the Benin Republic.

But under coach Eric Chelle, the team managed to rally late in the campaign, collecting fourteen points from a possible eighteen in their final six games.

Their persistence paid off when Frank Onyeka scored a crucial late volley on matchday ten, sealing a playoff spot that reignited Nigeria’s World Cup hopes.

Okocha, speaking on The Exchange with Femi Soneye, acknowledged that the team made things harder for themselves but maintained optimism. “Once there is a glimmer of hope, of course I will believe,” he said, adding, “Sometimes you have to do it the hard way.”

Players Know What’s At Stake – Okocha

Okocha also emphasised that the players fully grasp the magnitude of the task ahead and understand how much their success means to millions of Nigerians.

“The players feel it the most. It’s their job, they don’t have any other job at the moment, so of course they would all love to play in the World Cup,” he explained.

He added that the squad’s recent performances have shown encouraging signs of growth and determination, particularly in their rout of Benin’s Cheetahs. “From their last outing, you could see the desire to correct their mistakes. They have given us hope,” Okocha concluded.

With the playoffs looming, Nigeria’s path to the World Cup may be difficult, but Okocha believes it’s one the Super Eagles are ready to conquer.