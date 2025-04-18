Oko Polytechnic Honours Retiring Acting Rectors

Share

Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State on April 17, 2025 for the first time, rolled out the drums to host a send-forth ceremony in honour of two distinguished academics and administrators, Ubaka Chukwugekwu Eugene and Uchenna Bertram Onyegbu both former Acting Rectors of the institution.

The event, held at the Polytechnic’s main auditorium, attracted members of the school community, family members of the honourees, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers.

In her welcome address, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Irene Chioma Awuzie, described the occasion not as a mere retirement, but as a celebration of purpose, dedication, and enduring legacy.

“We are gathered to salute not just years of service, but a lifetime of impact marked by unwavering commitment to academic excellence, institutional growth, and ethical leadership,” she said.

“Ubaka Chukwugekwu and Uche Onyegbu, your stewardship came at defining moments in the history of this polytechnic. You led with wisdom, calm resolve, and a keen understanding of our institution’s evolving needs. Through your transitional leadership, you safeguarded the stability and relevance of the polytechnic and created the conditions for sustained progress.”

She added, “As the current rector, I stand on foundations your administrations helped to strengthen. You bore the responsibilities of leadership with integrity, grace, and a deep sense of duty, ensuring a seamless continuation of the polytechnic’s core values and strategic direction. You held the torch high, and today, we are better for it.

“Retirement, as we know, is not an end, but a new chapter — one that comes with the satisfaction of a job well done. I hope you both find joy in your reflections, pride in your achievements, and peace in knowing that your legacies are firmly etched in the annals of Federal Polytechnic, Oko.”

She also urged the retirees to remain available whenever their guidance or expertise is needed, emphasizing their roles as father figures to the institution.

Responding, Ubaka Chukwugekwu commended the Rector for her foresight in organizing the historic event.

He noted that, although retired, he is not tired and remains willing to serve the institution in any capacity.

“I am not yet tired. I have only retired from active service, but I am still available for any duty. Wherever my service is needed, I will be there for the polytechnic,” he said.

On his part, Uche Onyegbu also praised the Rector for honouring them and expressed gratitude to the polytechnic community for their support during his tenure as Acting Rector.

He urged them to extend the same cooperation to Awuzie, describing her as a unique and capable leader.

Both retirees assured their readiness to continue supporting the institution in any way possible.

Several staff members who spoke at the event described the two retirees as legends and exemplary leaders.

The presentation of plaques and gifts by the Rector, Irene Awuzie, was among the high points of the ceremony.

