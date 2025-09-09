Oko Poly Rector Boosts Medical Centre With Essential Drugs, Equipment

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko, Dr Chioma Irene Awuzie, has taken decisive steps to strengthen healthcare delivery in the institution by supplying a wide range of essential drugs, medical equipment, and test kits to the school’s medical centre.

The items delivered include anti-malaria and antibiotic drugs, allergy medications, Amodiaquine, cartons of oral rehydration solution (ORS), syringes, and deep pain relief creams.

The medical equipment supplied also comprises stethoscopes, blood pressure machines, thermometers, weighing scales, Accu-Chek glucometers and strips, cholesterol testing machines and strips, as well as malaria, typhoid, and Hepatitis B and C test kits.

Speaking during the presentation, Dr. Awuzie explained that she had received numerous complaints from staff and students over persistent shortages of drugs at the medical centre.

She expressed concern that some members of staff, who registered the institution’s medical centre under their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), had been denied full benefits due to the lack of drugs.

“Management deemed it necessary to procure these drugs and equipment as requested by the Acting Director of Medical Services,” the Rector said.

“I therefore urge staff, students, and even members of the public to make use of our revitalised medical centre. We are determined to strengthen healthcare delivery, support humanitarian needs, and improve patient welfare within this institution.”

The Acting Director of Medical Services, Dr. Paul Okose, who received the items on behalf of the centre, commended the Rector and management for their timely intervention. He noted that the drugs and equipment were urgently needed and pledged to ensure their proper use to benefit patients.

Also present at the handover were Pharmacist Sheun Emmanuel, Optometrist Dr. Mba Chiamaka, other medical centre staff, and management representatives of the Polytechnic.