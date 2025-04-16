Oko Poly Inaugurates Senior Staff Disciplinary C’ttee

Share

The Federal Polytechnic, Oko, has taken a significant step towards maintaining discipline and fairness within its ranks.

To this end, the Rector of the polytechnic, Irene Chioma Awuzie, inaugurated the institution’s Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee.

She charged the committee members to carry out their duties with commitment and impartiality.

Emphasizing the importance of fairness, she urged them to “wear a human face” in their decision-making processes, ensuring that there is no room for victimization.

Awuzie further explained that the inclusion of chairpersons from various unions on the committee was a deliberate effort to ensure fairness toward their members.

She also pledged her full support to the committee to help them succeed in their responsibilities.

The Chairman of the committee, Egwuchukwu Ifenso, apprecaited Awuzie for entrusting them with such a sensitive responsibility.

He promised that the committee would discharge its duties without fear or favour.

