Oko Poly: I’ll not disappoint you, Rector assures Tinubu, Council

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr Chioma Irene Awuzie, has assured President Bola Tinubu and the Polytechnic’s Governing Council led by Senator Barnabas Gemade that she would work to justify the trust reposed in her, in approving her appointment as substantive rector of the institution.

Awuzie gave the assurance on March 5, during an interactive session between the Governing Council of the institution and the Polytechnic Community.

She reiterated her administration’s commitment towards academic excellence, and creating a conducive environment for skills empowerment necessary for excellence.

She said: “I wish to appreciate the polytechnic’s Governing Council, led by our own Senator Barnabas Gemade; Federal Ministry of Education and President Bola Tinubu, for making a perfect choice for me.

“I promise to abide by the Polytechnic’s Acts, while delivering on my mandate.

“I want to thank Mr President for believing in merit, fairness, transparency and equity

“I thank Mr President for the fear of God in him to stand by the truth. I promise not to disappoint him.

“My administration will ensure that round pegs are in the round holes.

“Victimisation and witch-hunting will be a thing of the past in this institution. We’ll be guided by the Polytechnic acts and rules.

“This school will once again be an example and one of the best in the world.”

Awuzie highlighted some of the projects she had flagged off, including farms where poultry, piggery, fowls, fish and others would be reared; commercialising School of Fine and Applied Arts, Entrepreneurship Center, bakery, bottle Water Company and printing press.

“We’ve flagged off foundation laying of security posts. These are just tips of the iceberg.

“I’ve come to work, to deliver on my mandate,” she assured.

She said the interactive section was targeted at fostering and strengthening bonds between management, staff and students, calling for constructive engagements and idea sharing to move the institution forward.

The institution’s Students Union President, Comrade Odumegwu Emmanuel, said that Dr Awuzie’s emergence as rector of the polytechnic has brought a ray of hope to the institution.

He acknowledged the immediate impact of the new rector, including addressing administrative and academic challenges, which he described as signs of hope of better things to come.

He urged her to remain steadfast in her quest to reposition the institution for greater performance.

In his speech during the interactive session, Senator Gemade reiterated the council’s commitment towards instilling discipline and order among staff and students of the institution.

He warned against cases of gossip and rumour peddling by certain staff of the polytechnic, saying such vices would no longer be tolerated in the institution.He said: “We discover people are quick to say something about someone who most times is untrue and hardly weighed.

“Our ears are full; but our actions are slow.

“Because the Council is made up of men and women of great experience, who don’t jump into speculations, any garbage that enters our ears will be weighed before actions are taken.

“I like to warn those quick in gossiping that there’s no room for that anymore.

“If you have anything against anyone, be rest assured that you’ll be invited together with the person to repeat the same before her.”

He added: “In this Council, we have a policy, which hinges on discipline. I’m happy to say that the reports I’m getting is that discipline has returned to Oko. Things are now happening correctly.

“Part of our duties as a Council is general supervision of the polytechnic affairs, with quarterly meetings to deal with issues, including budget approvals, conflict resolutions, among others.

“We’ll also attempt to build renewed harmony among staff and students.

“We’ll be governed by documents and extant laws of the institution and not by the whims and caprices of our minds.

“We’ll be taking cues directly from the Polytechnic Acts, including Public Procurement, Fiscal Responsibility Acts, Public Service Rules and Financial Regulations of the federal government.

“I’m happy to say that we’ve been strictly abiding by the laws. We’ll be carrying out pending issues on our tables, including appointments, regularisation, discipline and that will commence immediately.

“More importantly, we promised to produce an internally developed, manufactured Rector.

“I’m happy that we kept to the promise, and her appointment received overwhelming applause from the polytechnic community, and our efforts are yielding results.

“Going forward, we promise to continue in that direction.

“We’ll ensure teaching activities become stronger, while needed facilities will be available and of better quality amidst economic hardship.”

