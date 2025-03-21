Oko Orisan Community Stands In Solidarity With Alhaji Mosadoluwa Of Harmony Garden

Share

Residents of Oko Orisan Community in Epe area of Lagos State have frowned at – what they described as malicious publication against the Chairman/ CEO of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, Alhaji Saheed Audullahi Mosadoluwa aka Ibile.

They also demanded a retraction of what they described as a libelous statement against him which was published on Wednesday by an on line newspaper.

Reacting in a statement yesterday, on behalf of Oko Orisan Community, Rev. (Mrs) Kemisola Oduntan, denied the content of the report, titled: “Notorious Land Grabber Saheed ‘Ibile’ Mosadoluwa’s Injury Cover-Up Exposed As Medical Report Confirms Gunshot Wounds” and the innuendoes contained in it.

She said every allegation against Alhaji Mosadoluwa in the said publication was false and defamatory of his person and character.

The cleric described the publication as misleading and malicious, and a direct attack on the fundamental human rights of Alhaji Mosadoluwa, which could cause him reputational damage, adding that it was callous for the medium not to conduct its investigation properly before going to press, rather it chose to malign the integrity of a high profile Nigerian known for philanthropic and humanitarian gestures, who stands tall in taking the credit of keeping the record of impacting numerous lives positively in and outside the Epe community.

They noted that investigations revealed that the Naval Base in Oko Orisan and Majestic Bay Estate owned by Alhaji Mosadoluwa, had no land dispute whatsoever, despite the fact that they share boundaries.

Adding that checks further have it that the previous naval officers deployed to that neighborhood for routine security have been living in peace and harmony with the entire Oju-Ota and Oko Orisan communities until the recent assassination attempt on Mosadoluwa and his son, an incident which took place a few weeks back.

