Oko Killings: Six Arrested, Cult Camp Smashed By Anambra Police

Forty-eight hours after the Anambra State Police Command and the management of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, unveiled a new security architecture in the community, security operatives have arrested six suspects and dismantled a suspected cult hideout in the area.

Recall that recently, gunmen stormed the Oko community, killing two individuals and abducting two others.

In response to the attack, the police command and the polytechnic authorities initiated a renewed security strategy, which has already yielded results with the arrest of the six suspects.

The police have intensified efforts to apprehend the fleeing gunmen and rescue the abducted victims. According to reports, the arrested suspects have been providing vital information to investigators.

During a raid conducted by the Enugwu-Ukwu Anti-Cult Unit of the command, various substances suspected to be narcotics were recovered from the hideout, suggesting a possible link between the cult group and the recent attack.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, fresh insights are emerging regarding the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has emphasized the significant role substance abuse plays in fueling crime and has ordered a major clampdown on all criminal activities in Oko and its environs,” the statement said.

“Consequently, operatives attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugwu-Ukwu, in the early hours of June 25, 2025, raided a drug den in Oko, arrested six suspects, and recovered a large quantity of various hard substances.”

The suspects, all males between the ages of 24 and 35, include Joseph Chukwura, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Ifeanyi Agbanari, Igwe Chineche, Mmadufor Chinecherem, Chibueze Chukwumankpam, and Mmadubom Uchenna.

“They are currently undergoing interrogation and are providing crucial information, particularly concerning the recent disturbing incidents in Oko.”

According to the police, the ongoing operation is aimed at curbing criminal activities in the community and dismantling related criminal networks.