Oko Killings: Orutugu, Federal Poly Launch New Security Architecture

Share

In response to recent killings and kidnappings in Oko community, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, the Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu, in collaboration with the management of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, has unveiled a new security architecture aimed at curbing the rising wave of violence in and around the institution.

The initiative, designed to be proactive and combat-ready, is intended to forestall further attacks by criminal elements in the area.

Although details of the security structure were not disclosed, sources indicate that the operational framework ranks among the most robust currently deployable under the circumstances.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement:

“On June 23, 2025, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc, MNIPS, PhD, received the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr. (Mrs) Chioma Irene Amuzie, and the Head of Federal Establishments in Anambra State, Mr. Chijioke Okechukwu, at the Command Headquarters in Awka.”

According to Ikenga, the Commissioner emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation from the Polytechnic’s management to enable the police better secure the campus and its environs.

CP Orutugu also expressed regret over the June 19, 2025 incident in which armed assailants, riding a motorcycle and a black Lexus 350 SUV without a license plate, opened fire indiscriminately at Total Junction, injuring four persons, including a woman. The attackers also abducted two individuals at Tipper Junction before fleeing the scene.

In their response, Rector Dr. Amuzie and Mr. Okechukwu commended the police for their swift response, which they said helped prevent further loss of lives and property.

They pledged their full support in strengthening surveillance and intelligence gathering to aid the ongoing investigation and bolster security efforts in the area.

Share