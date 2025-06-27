Oko Killing: Police Arrest 6 Suspects, Destroyed Cult Camp

Detectives attached to Anambra State Police Command have arrested six suspects in connection to the killing of two persons at Federal Polytechnic, Oko, area of the State.

The operatives also destroyed some cultists camp in the State during the operation and arrested some of group.

It was reported that over the weekend gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed Oko community and killed two persons and also kidnaped two other persons.

It was gathered that after the incident the Anambra State Police Command and the Authorities of the institution launched a new security architecture which has recorded positive results following the arrest of the six persons.

However,the Command have also continued man – hunt for the gunmen and rescue of the two persons kidnapped.