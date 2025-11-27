Okitipupa Residents Empowered With Sewing Machines, Grinding Machines, Others

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ojamiami Falana Oyewole, has empowered more than 100 residents of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State with livelihood-enhancing tools and equipment as part of efforts to boost grassroots economic independence and eradicate poverty.

Oyewole, the founder of the Ojamami Foundation, provided empowerment tools to beneficiaries at the Government Field in Okitipupa during a programme that attracted community leaders, APC stakeholders, beneficiaries, and residents from across the six wards of Okitipupa Constituency II.

Items distributed included sewing machines, grinding machines, hairdressing tools, herbicide sprayers, wheelchairs, and other incomegenerating materials targeted at artisans, farmers, persons with disabilities, and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, Oyewole, who is also an aspirant for the Ondo State House of Assembly (Okitipupa Constituency II), said the initiative reflects his determination to promote economic self-reliance and reduce poverty at the grassroots.

According to him, “This initiative is born out of my deep commitment to empower my people, lift them out of poverty, and contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of our constituency, Ondo State, and Nigeria at large.”

A beneficiary of a sewing machine, Mrs Ayara Esther, said: “With this sewing machine, I can restart my business. I’m grateful he remembered people like us. This will change my life.”

Another recipient, Mrs Akinmoye Olayeni, remarked: “What he has done today shows he truly cares. This equipment will help me provide for my children and improve my livelihood. May God bless him.”