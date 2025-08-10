Okiro Inaugurates Chaplaincy To Mark 76th Birthday

Former Inspector-General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro, has completed and furnished a multi-million Naira Divine Mercy Catholic Chaplaincy of the Nigeria Police Force in Police Secondary School, Minna, Niger State, as part of activities marking his 76th birthday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the building by the Catholic Bishop of Minna, Most Revd Igwe Martins Uzoukwu, recently, Okiro said the chaplaincy will continue to serve as a spiritual hub for all, as part of his life of service to humanity.

“This chaplaincy is more than just a building; it is a sanctuary for spiritual growth, a haven for peace, and a symbol of hope. It is a place where officers of the Nigeria Police Force and others can come to seek guidance, find solace, and connect with their Creator.

“I am grateful to God for giving me the vision, resources, and strength to make this dream a reality. I remember the countless hours of planning, the challenges we overcame, and the sacrifices we made to bring this project to fruition. And today, as I look at this beautiful chaplaincy, I am filled with a sense of pride and accomplishment.

He used the occasion to express his deepest gratitude to all those who have supported him on this journey. “To my family, who have been my rock and source of strength, I thank you for your love, encouragement, and support. To my friends and colleagues, who have stood by me through thick and thin, I thank you for your camaraderie and partnership. To the members of the Nigeria Police Force, who have been the inspiration behind this project, I thank you for your service and dedication to our great nation.

“I am grateful to God for the gift of life and for the opportunity to serve others. I pray that this chaplaincy will continue to be a source of inspiration and strength to all who worship there. May it be a beacon of hope and a symbol of God’s love to all who enter its doors. May it be a place where the weary find rest, the troubled find peace, and the faithful find spiritual nourishment.”

He thanked everyone who had joined him to celebrate this special day, and prayed that God would bless them all, as they continue to serve Him with love and devotion, and being a source of hope and inspiration to others, in reflection of God’s love and mercy.

In his remarks at the occasion, Bishop Martins Uzoukwu, commended the former IGP for the gesture, and prayed that God will continue to bless him with good health, happiness, and many more years of service to humanity.