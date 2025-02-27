Okija Shrine: In Pursuit Of Security, Peace, Anambra Unmasked The Deity

Share

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, recently unmasked some self-acclaimed native doctors in the state, rekindling the saga of Okija Shrine most dreaded in Okija Town, which houses three deities. OKEY MADUFORO revisits the shrine

Agunechemba resurrects old flames

The Agunechemba Security Squad, the state’s security outfit, since its creation by Governor Charles Soludo, has shown that it cannot only bark, but bite deep into the marrow.

This it has shown by its various exploits; busting hidden crime hideouts and arresting criminals, thereby sending jitters across the state that it is here to stay and tackle headlong the increasing crime waves that have of recent made Anambra State uncomfortable homestead for the people.

In line with the execution of its avowed mission as the number one crime fighter in the state, it raided and sealed off the popular and most dreaded Okija Shrine in Okija Community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Also, property of the native doctor looking after the shrine were confiscated by the outfit, disclosing that those property were acquired from proceeds gained by preparing what it called ‘Okey-Ite,’ money making rituals for Yahoo boys in the name of Awele, also known as ‘destiny helper for ill-gotten wealth.’

This exploit was led by the Special Adviser to Soludo on Community Security, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, who is also a native of Okija community.

The shrine, which is in Umuofor village, Okija is allegedly used by the Priest Ekene Igboegbueze, who is the resident priest or native doctor of the shrine, in perpetuating heinous crimes, including performing rituals for Yahoo boys, which not only embolden but empower them.

He was arrested by the security operatives during the raid. Emeakayi confirmed the raid and sealing off of the shrine as well as the arrest of Priest Igboegbueze and seizure of his property.

He explained that government sealed the shrine on account of complaints it received from the people of Okija about the illegal activities of Igboegbueze and an online video where one Mr Ekene said that he performs Oke-ite, Yahoo Plus, and Awele for people.

These activities, he said are contrary to Anambra State Homeland Security Laws. Emeakayi further said that the state government has also sealed all the properties acquired by the suspect with the proceeds of the illegal business and all the items seen in the shrine will undergo forensic test, the outcome of which will determine what government will do with him.

Also, speaking the Director of Operation, Agunechemba Security Squad, Mr Chinenye Ihenko lamented that the activities of fake native doctors and pastors are promoting get rich quick syndrome in the state.

He cautioned the youths to desist from patronising them as they are deceitful. Recall that before this raid on Okija Shrine, another native doctor, called Mr Nwangwu; aka Akwa Okuko Tiwala Aki, was also arrested by the outfit on the account of a similar complaint and an online video clips of his where claimed that all the native doctors have fled Anambra except him that is the only one left.

The state government had earlier directed native doctors practicing in the state to get registered with the state government in order to profile their area of specialisation and to also identify the genuine native doctors from the fake ones as well as those who prepare rituals for criminals and Yahoo boys.

Conspiracy of silence

The dreaded Okija Shrine first came into public reckoning through sustained media blaze in 2004 following media reports that over 50 human corpses were found at the Ogwugwu Akpu shrine.

One Sinbad had let the cat out of the bag then alleging that the worshippers at the shrine had been swindling unsuspecting members of the public through creating psychological trauma and other unorthodox means to defraud their unsuspecting clients or worshippers.

The gory tale about the shrine then to a large extent painted a picture of a community that has been branded a home for all manner of fetish practices and extra-judicial killings.

Though this has continued to create apprehension among the public, the community tried as much as possible to douse this sad commentary and belief of the general public about their home town.

Another incident that also brought the shrine and Okija community to the limelight and earned its public opprobrium and disdain, and equally breaking the conspiracy of silence behind the operation of the shrine especially as to its efficacy, was the famed incident of the former Governor of the state, Dr Chris Ngige, public disclosure that he was taken to the shrine by his then political godfather Chris Ubah, who was believed to have bankrolled his governorship election to sworn an oath of allegiance to him.

Haunted by this oath, which tied him to the apron spring of Ubah and his team and tired of taking instructions from the team on running the affairs of the state, Ngige was forced to cry out to the public and out Ubah and his mean when he was held hostage in a hotel room in Awka following his refusal to do their bidding at the time.

This incident generated a lot of outrage by the public against Ubah and his team and Okija shrine as well as the community because of the disclosure of the activities that went undiscovered at the shrine.

Perhaps another incident was also the outcry at certain point by the former Nigerian international footballer and captain of the Super Eagles then Jay Jay Okocha, who made public his encounter with the men of Okija Shrine who swindled him of millions of naira.

Even though people were made to dread the shrine and live in perpetual fear and awe of its following the ties or oath that they may have taken what be clear from some of the incidents that were made public especially with regard to the cases of Okocha and Ngige, is the fact that the shrine after all was not that portent and possessed the exotic powers that its followers and adherents were made to believed.

It was expected then that the deity would sing the former governor’s requiem and his corpse brought to the shrine for defiling the gods of the shrine but instead it was Ubah and his team that became villains.

This is as the deity at the Okija Shrine couldn’t fight for them as the embattled Ngige then remained in office until the Election Petitions Tribunal judgement that removed him from office as governor and in his place former Governor Peter Obi was proclaimed the governor.

He ruled for eight years and earned public acclaimed for a number of his deeds as governor then. If people thought those incidents would put Okija Shrine out of the public domain they were disappointed as the shrine somehow always managed to find its way to the public square on account of one nefarious activity or the other.

In the heydays of the activities of cultists and ritualists Okija Shrine took the centre stage as the epicentre for some of these evil events.

Recall the bloody clashes between the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the unknown gunmen, who claimed to be fighting for the actualisation of the Republic of Biafra under the umbrella of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Similarly the activities of alleged Native Doctors who were said to be producing charms for the perpetrators and leading unsuspecting people into oath taking came into the picture.

At some point the community had to embark on the spiritual purification of their land and send parking some of the evil men that turned their land into a dreadful community that is only known for its evil and not for good.

The community then was said to invoke about 15 deities led by Ulasi and Ogwugwu to engage the unknown gunmen and ritualists in a spiritual warfare so as to stem the increasing incidents of ritual killings, kidnapping and raping of women and girls in the area, among other heinous crimes.

This is came as four suspected native doctors allegedly involved in ritual killings and kidnapping fled the town for fear of incurring the wrath of the deities.

It was gathered that 24 hours after the unknown gunmen were engaged in a gun battle with the state Joint Task Force on Security at Ihiala town, which led to the killing of six bandits and arrest of three suspects, their native doctors took to their heels, and fled to the neighboring Okija town.

The villagers had to carry out what was called spiritual cleansing and laying of curses on any person or group of persons that would involve in such deadly act.

The consequences for such evil acts were said to include but not limited to the agony of slow and painful death once it has been confirmed by the deities and found to be guilty.

According to Chief Priest Ozo Calistus Ahize Onatara Dike Mma, spiritual head of Ezi – Odinamma Okija, who spoke to this reporter; “All the deities in Okija about, 15 of them led by Ulasi and the Ogwugwu Akpu, Ogwugwu Isiula, Ogwugwu Abogu, Ogwugwu Miri and others have been invoked to fight against kidnapping and ritual killings by the unknown gunmen.

“We have been fighting them and they know that Okija has never been comfortable for them and these people are not from Okija; they came to our community to cause trouble and we have given them a good run for their money.

“Some of them who claimed that they are real native doctors have ran away and there are some that felt that nothing would happen but today they have become history because the deities have carried the war to them and more heads would certainly roll in Okija even if there are natives from our town who are involved in this act of criminality.’

He noted that Okija town had two traditional Ozo groups, which include his own group and the other that is described as Ozo born again, who joined hands in carrying out the spiritual activity in the area.

Okija as a drug zone

While struggling hard to cleanse itself from the evil activities of ritualists, cultists and Yahoo boys, Okija has in the recent time cuts the picture of a drug peddling route and a war theatre for cultists, as constant sporadic shootings, leaving scores of deaths and injured people, are reported.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been a constant visitor to the town and as at the time of filling this report 27 suspects have been arrested with varying kilogrammes of various types of narcotics.

Also, Indiana hemp farms and a factory for the production of Ngburumili have been discovered by the agency while the owners and farmers have taken flight, abandoning their trade.

Cleansing of Okija in progress

Consequent upon this dangerous development, the people and leaders of Okija community resolved to take far reaching actions to stem this rising rate of criminality.

This decision is believed to be connected to the state government fight against insecurity in the area and across the entire state.

Soludo had announced that any building found to be harbouring kidnappers, cultists and the unknown gunmen would be pulled down.

Truly, a number of such buildings have in recent weeks been discovered and pulled by the state government.

According to the Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Chief Chikodi Anahara, ‘‘our government has zero tolerance for crime of any kind and we have given the respective community leaders the directive to ensure that those undesirable elements are stamped out of their communities.

‘‘We have taken measures to complement the activities of the Community Vigilante Groups by injecting new blood into the system, which has added tonic to the fight against insecurity.’’

Against this backdrop, the Okija community recently gave suspected criminals one week to leave the town or face grave consequences.

Former Commissioner for Works and then President General of Okija community, who is now Special Adviser to Soludo on Community Security, also disclosed that the order would not be compromised.

“We, the sons and daughters of Okija community, have resolved to stop the activities of these people that have been spoiling the image of our town through kidnapping, cultism and ritual killings.

“We told them that we are not against anyone that choose to peddle narcotics in our town but they have to do their business in another town and not Okija.

“It is as a result of this kind of trade that criminals are attracted and when they come they begin to develop the ideas of armed robbery and kidnapping.

“For those involved in cultism we have ordered our sons who have chosen the path of cultism to do that outside our community and when they come to Okija they should see their fellow young men as brothers and not enemy or rival cult groups.”

Emeakayi further noted, ‘‘Okija is no longer that kind of rural area or village that they used to know because it has become an urban city, with visitors from far and wide settling down in our town to do business.

“We have large markets in Okija and we have so many non-Okija people residing in our town hence this kind of activities would affect the economy of our town including commerce, so they have to leave our town.”

He also said that this is part of the community’s way of abiding with the position of the state government in fighting insecurity in the state.

Okija Shrine and Oke-Ite

It would be recalled also that Emeakayi recently took the war against fake native doctors to his hometown when he apprehended a native doctor known as ‘Eke Hit,’ who was alleged to have be involved in enriching young men and women in the area.

He was arrested and directed to show proof of what he claimed to do to empower or enrich these young men and specify his area of specialisation as a native doctor.

Emeakayi said that his shrine has remained sealed until investigations are over and necessary confirmations made about his activities.

But history has it that the Ogwugwu deity in Okija Shrine is not of the town as it was allegedly brought there by a certain woman from a neighbouring town.

The alleged woman, who had lost her husband was believed to being victimised by the late husband’s kinsmen and while seeking for freedom and justice, was said to have invoked Ogwugwu deity to fight for her and the deity did.

Soon after some converts joined her, including men, from Okija town, who were allegedly denied justice hence the spread of the dreaded Okija Shrine.

Natives of the town contend that the shine is for justice and he that goes to it to seek justice must go with clean hands.

The further disclosed that most of the shrines that people go to are not real, adding that they are make belief to defraud unsuspecting members of the pubic large sums of money under false pretences.

This may have corroborated the claims and allegations of Mr Simbad, who exposed his co-travellers in the alleged crime over a business that went awry years back.

Just like every Africa society there are shrines and sacred places that people hold dear and sacred, however, what appears to be result in the stigmatisation of those shrines, the practice and the affected communities, is the lack of control and the activities of desperate individuals, who take advantage of the apprehensions of strangers to defraud their victims.

