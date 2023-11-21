Okigwe South: Group calls for review of Court of Appeal’s judgment

A civil society group, Imo Liberation Movement (ILM), has called for a review of the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, which nullified the election of the member representing Okigwe South federal constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jonas Okeke. The appellate court, in nullifying Okeke’s election said the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 National Assembly election was not qualified to contest the said election and declared Hon. Chike Okafor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner. Calling for a review of the judgement, the group which said its members are constituents of Ehime Mbano/Ihitte-Uboma/ Obowo federal constituency of Imo State and Nigerians alleged that by the judgement, the learned justices thwarted the mandate of the people by departing from existing precedents established by the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal that sponsorship and nomination of a candidate by a political party is a pre-election matter and the domestic affair of the party which cannot be adjudicated at the tribunal.

In a statement by Chuks Obiodu, Okigwe Zonal Coordinator, ILM noted that the APC candidate, Okafor and others in the case admitted that PDP sponsored Okeke as such the issue of his sponsorship can no longer be in dispute to be determined by the appeal tribunal. It further stated that the judgement by the learned justices has totally contradicted the common law principle of “stare decisis,” which states that when a particular point of law is decided by superior courts, all future cases containing the same facts and circumstances must be bound by that decision. The group lamented that Hon Okeke has been singled out for victimization, when the same court and for same prayers, issues and facts, upheld the election of Hon. Emeka Chinedu of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise federal constituency and Hon. Imo Ikenga Ugochinyere of Ideato North/South.

The statement read in part: “These candidates were also of the same PDP, and participated in the same PDP primaries that the APC candidates challenged. So, what really necessitated this miscarriage of justice? “There was no other known ground in the matter upon which the judges relied on to murder justice and democracy as there has never been any civil or criminal charge against Hon. Okeke in any known court in the land or overseas. He won the said election squarely regardless of efforts by the APC government in Imo State to deny him victory. “Worst still, the judges till this day have refused to release the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the mockery of judgement delivered on 04th November, 2023 which Hon. Okeke applied on the 06th of November, 2023. “Whereas the same court and judges have since 08th November, 2023 signed orders of the judgment which Hon. Chike Okafor has used to approach INEC to obtain Certificate of Return (CoR), it’s laughable that the judgement from whhich it emanates is not yet ready.