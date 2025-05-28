Okigbo: We Created MTN MIP To Spark Innovation In Media Space

Share

The Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer (CCSSO), MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo, has reiterated the reasons behind the annual Media Innovation Programme fully sponsored by MTN.

According to him, the telco creates the programme to canvass and promote innovation in the Nigeria media sector and the telecoms ecosystem.

Now in its fourth year, the Media Innovation Programme has produced 60 fellows to make it 80/at the end of this years programme scheduled to round off in November.

While addressing the members of the 2025 cohort, MIP 4, Okigbo urged them to make use of the opportunity to reform the media houses and journalism not only in Nigeria but across Africa, saying they were lucky to be chosen among over 3,000 applicants.

He said: “Every great institution needs a bridge between vision and reality. For MTN, the Media Innovation Programme is one of those bridges.

Now in its fourth year, MIP was created to spark innovation in the media space by equipping journalists and content creators with the tools, exposure wand network to thrive in a fast-evolving digital landscape. Every year, in partner with the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, Nigeria, we welcome 20 fellows into a journey of learning, exploration and transformation.

“We are proud of what the MTN MIP Alumni have become and the change they continue to drive across platforms, newsrooms and industries.

“Last week, we welcome the 2025 cohort, MIP 4, into the programme. They are thinkers, builders, storytellers and over the next few weeks, they will stretch their minds and sharpen their craft.

“To all our new fellows, welcome. The future of media needs your bold ideas.”

On Monday, May 19, the 20 participants selected to participate in the MTN Media Innovation Program cohort 4 (MIP-4) commenced their classes at at the Pan-Atlantic University

The MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) is a six-week long fellowship spread across six months for media practitioners in the Nigerian space.

“We believe that a free and independent press is essential to a thriving society, and we are dedicated to supporting the development of a vibrant and responsible media ecosystem in Nigeria. Through this programme, we aim to equip media practitioners and innovators with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in a rapidly evolving media landscape and to tell the stories that need to be told,” Okigbo said.

The fully-funded certificate fellowship will include a study trip to the University of Johannesburg in South Africa, visits to the South African Broadcasting Station, innovation hubs in South Africa to incubate ideas and a tour of the MTN Group Head office in Sandton.

