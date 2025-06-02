Okigbo: We Created MIP To Spark Innovation In Media Space

Share

The Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer (CCSSO), MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo, has reiterated the reasons behind the annual Media Innovation Programme fully sponsored by MTN.

According to him, the telco creates the programme to canvass and promote innovation in the Nigeria media sector and the telecoms ecosystem.

Now in its fourth year, the Media Innovation Programme has produced 60 fellows to make it 80/at the end of this years programme scheduled to round off in November.

While addressing the members of the 2025 cohort, MIP 4, Okigbo urged them to make use of the opportunity to reform the media houses and journalism not only in Nigeria but across Africa, saying they were lucky to be chosen among over 3,000 applicants.

He said: “Every great institution needs a bridge between vision and reality. For MTN, the Media Innovation Programme is one of those bridges.

Now in its fourth year, MIP was created to spark innovation in the media space by equipping journalists and content creators with the tools, exposure wand network to thrive in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

Every year, in partner with the School of Media and Communication, PanAtlantic University, Lagos, Nigeria, we welcome 20 fellows into a journey of learning, exploration and transformation.

“We are proud of what the MTN MIP Alumni have become and the change they continue to drive across platforms, newsrooms and industries.

“Last week, we welcome the 2025 cohort, MIP 4, into the programme. They are thinkers, builders, storytellers and over the next few weeks, they will stretch their minds and sharpen their craft.

Share