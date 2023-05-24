Oki, Gafaar Take Over Lagos FA Leadership

The former Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter, Fouad Oki on Wednesday emerged as the winner of the Lagos State Football Association.

emerged the winner of the Lagos State Football Association after defeating the incumbent Vice Chairman, Tade Azeez, 13-1.

Oki, however, replace former Chairman, Seyi Akinwumi, who ruled the FA for 12 years.

In the Vice Chairman position, 36 Lions’ proprietor, Liameed Gafar, was victorious as he came out 10-4 winner against another board member of the outgoing board, Dotun Coker.

For the available women’s seat position on the board, the incumbent member on the board, Yemisi Cole, returned for another term as her opponent, Kemi Ogunfuwa, decided to step down.