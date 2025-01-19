Okey Jude: Combination of good looks, savvy style

Share

There are several reasons Nollywood actor, Okey Jude, is referred to as a full package.

He is a movie actor, a model, a news anchor and a voiceover artist. One person with many talents.

His good looks is also one of his strong points in the industry as he is often cast in many interesting movie roles.

Some of his fans say his fair complexion makes him look flashy, then his personal style, especially how he pairs outfits together adds an edge to his personality.

Okey Jude is also one the most sought after models for Nigerian men’s wear designers. He has the physic and looks that make male outfits look dapper. A walking mannequin that mirrors how men love to look in their outfits.

Okey Jude and Stan Nze have starred in many collection of FreshByDotun.

He is presently rated as one of the most stylish male celebrities in Nigeria.

