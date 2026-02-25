Okey Bakassi Leads Cast At Niger Delta Games Cultural Expo Night

Ace Comedian, Okechukwu McAnthony, known by the stage name, Okey Bakassi, headlines a splash of comedians performing at the Cultural Expo Night of the 2nd Niger Delta Games today at the Cathelea Convention Centre.

Niger Delta region’s musical big name Harry Song will be leading a cast of musicians that also includes rave-making Daniel Edoreh, known as Danielo, on the night of entertainment for the young athletes who have spent the six days prior to the night competing for medals for their respective states.

Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, the Lead Consultant at Dunamis-Icon Limited, organisers of the games, believes that such an A-class entertainment outing is part of building a wholesome youth experience of sports, games and orderliness.

“The primary reason for bringing these young ones to the games is sports, but we also want them to learn orderliness through the choreographed performances at the opening ceremony and now the entertainment to have them experience leisure and relaxation”, Ikpokpo explained.