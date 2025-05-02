Okey Bakassi Honoured To Lead His People, Becomes Traditional Ruler In Imo Community

Share

Comedian and actor, Okey Bakassi, has been elected as the traditional ruler of Umuihuocha, an autonomous community in Mbaise, Imo state.

The 55-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, broke the news recently. He also shared photos of himself in regal traditional attire.

In a video posted on his Instastory, Okey expressed gratitude to members of the community for electing him as their new leader. “See this beautiful and peaceful community where everyone is family.

I remember when I was a kid here, we attended lessons at the Town School, we’ll go to church at Christ the King Catholic Church,” he said. “Our community is developing, we now have a civic center and health center.

You can stroll to Eke Umuihuocha and buy food stuff. “My good people of Umuihuocha, thank you for coming together in peace and love to elect me Okechukwu Onyegbule as your leader.

“Please, my brothers and sisters let’s unite to build a better Umuihuocha. Welcome to the new Umuihuocha.” Bakassi began his career in 1995 as part of Opa Williams’ legendary ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’ comedy show.

Over the years, he has starred in several Nollywood films, including ‘Final Decision’ (1996) and ‘All for Winnie’ (1998). His career reached new heights in 2014 when he won the ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ category at the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards.

In addition to his acting and comedy career, Bakassi hosts two shows: ‘It’s Okay with Okey’ on Lagos Talks 91.3FM, a daily comedy program featuring co-hosts Accapella and Senator Comedian, and ‘The Other News’ on Channels TV.

Share