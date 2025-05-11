Okey Bakassi Becomes Traditional Ruler In Imo State

Share

Veteran Nollywood actor and comedian, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi, has been crowned the traditional ruler of Umuihuocha Autonomous Community in Mbaise, Imo State.

The coronation marked by the rich display of Igbo culture and tradition, officially bestowed upon him the royal title of His Royal Highness Eze Okechukwu Onyegbule, Okwe II of Umuihuocha Obohia. The occasion was attended by members of the community, cultural groups, traditional leaders, and well-wishers from across the state.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the celebrated actor expressed gratitude for the honour, describing the moment as a special chapter in his life. He captioned one of the posts: “Special presentation as king (Eze) of Umuihuocha community,” while dressed in full traditional regalia.

Bakassi, who has enjoyed a distinguished career spanning comedy, acting, and public service, said he sees the new role as an opportunity to give back to the community that nurtured him. He once served as the Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment Matters to former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim.

In his acceptance speech, Eze Onyegbule pledged to uphold peace, unity, and development within his community. “Umuihuocha are peaceful people; I won’t bring anything that will cause problems or calamity in this place,” he assured, highlighting his desire to use his platform to foster harmony and progress.

The choice of Bakassi as king is seen by many as a unifying move by the people of Umuihuocha, who believe his leadership and prominence will bring increased visibility and socio-cultural growth to the community.

His ascension also reflects a growing trend of prominent Nigerian entertainers embracing traditional leadership roles, thereby blending modern influence with cultural preservation.

Share