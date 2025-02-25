Okenini Congratulates Keyamo As Minister Bags New Telegraph Award

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Mike Okenini, has congratulated the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo for emerging as the Best Minister of the Year by New Telegraph.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Chief Okenini, who is the Oborhirhomunu R’ Uvwie Kingdom and Chairman of the Enuorere/Udumuorugbo community in Effurun of Uwvie Kingdom, commended Keyamo for his exceptional leadership and tireless work in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace.

The former National Publicity Secretary of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide praised Keyamo’s vision, innovation, and strategic policies, which have significantly contributed to the growth and modernisation of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“Festus Keyamo’s well-deserved recognition as the Best Minister is a testament to his outstanding performance and unrelenting commitment to the service of the Nigerian people,” Chief Okenini said.

“As the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Keyamo has demonstrated remarkable foresight, driving reforms that have positioned Nigeria’s aviation industry as one of the most dynamic in Africa. His achievements speak volumes about his dedication and competence.”

Chief Okenini, who also doubled as the political leader of Uvwie Ward 8, further highlighted the transformative strides Keyamo has made, including expanding the nation’s air transport infrastructure, fostering public-private partnerships, and improving safety standards.

The Uvwie chief added that Keyamo’s leadership in overseeing critical projects and modernising the aviation industry reflects his focus on building a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.

“This award is not just for Keyamo, but for the entire APC family,” Okenini added.

“It underscores the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in placing capable, visionary leaders at the helm of ministries. Keyamo’s efforts in the aviation sector align perfectly with the APC’s commitment to national development and economic growth”, the APC chieftain added.

The Delta APC chieftain also emphasised Keyamo’s role in enhancing the aerospace industry, positioning Nigeria to take a more prominent role in the global aviation landscape. His recognition, Okenini believes, is a clear indication that Nigeria is on the path to economic revitalization under the leadership of President Tinubu.

Chief Okenini, however, wished Keyamo continued success and expressed confidence that his remarkable leadership will continue to drive the aviation and aerospace sectors toward greater achievements, benefiting both the Nigerian economy and the global community.

“Festus Keyamo’s award as Best Minister is a proud moment for Delta State and the APC, reinforcing the party’s dedication to excellence and progress in governance”, Okenini further asserted.

