Okengwu Felicitates Tinubu On New Year Celebration

Winhomes Global Estate boss and one of Nigeria’s shining lights in the diaspora, Engr. (Mrs.) Stella Okengwu has felicitated President Bola Tinubu on the celebration of the New Year, commending the Nigerian leader for his bold reforms aimed at repositioning the country for a greater tomorrow.

Engr. Okengwu, in a statement on Wednesday, commended Nigerians for their patience and resilience in the face of the temporary socio-economic challenges caused by the ongoing reforms of the current administration. Described as a patriotic citizen, Engr. Okengwu, urged Nigerians not to give up on their beloved nation, stressing that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Leading by example, Engr. Okengwu in a patriotic move alongside hundreds of diaspora Nigerians invested hundreds of millions in the Nigerian real estate industry. Their decision was informed by the President’s call for foreign direct investment. However, in a dramatic turn of events, the Ministry of

Works under the leadership of David Umahi, without following due process diverted the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road under construction in the Okun Ajah axis of Lagos which led to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

In the spirit of the New Year celebration, Engr. Okengwu has appealed to President Tinubu on behalf of the hundreds of Nigerians in the diaspora who invested in the Winhomes Global Estate project to kindly intervene in the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road diversion crisis in order to save the investments of hundreds of Nigerians in the diaspora contributing to the socio-economic prosperity of Nigeria. Concluding her New Year message, Engr. Okengwu urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the success of President Tinubu’s administration because it’s in our country’s best interest.

