The Yoruba movie industry has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of one of its comic actors and content creators, Bamidele Oluwatope Saint, popularly known as Okemesi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nollywood actor fell into a coma after being administered the wrong drugs at a private hospital, leading to complications.

Prior to his death, there are strong indications that Okemesi was responding to treatment after one of his colleagues, Jeff Owolewa, said he rushed him to the hospital in the early hours of Monday, February 23.

Announcing his death, Owolewa, also known as Tony Montana, said Okemesi was pronounced dead at about 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 24, and his remains have since been deposited in a morgue.

He wrote, “With a heavy heart, I am announcing to the world that Okemesi is dead. Bamidele Oluwatope, aka Okemesi, is dead. The doctor pronounced him dead at precisely 11.50 am this morning.

“Today’s date is the 24th of February 2026. Okemesi is gone. So, on behalf of the entire Bamidele family, I am announcing to the world that Oluwatope Bamidele Okemesi is dead.”

Okemesi had reportedly been battling health complications in recent weeks.

New Telegraph recalls that the actor had appealed for financial assistance after his health deteriorated and he was left without accommodation. Supporters and well-wishers later helped him secure a new apartment only days before his condition worsened.

According to Owolewa, efforts were made to transfer him to other medical facilities, including a government hospital in Igodo, but admission proved difficult due to a lack of available space