Okeke-Lawal: We Offer Nigerians Growth Opportunities Through Investment Immigration

Mrs Amaka Okeke-Lawal, executive director of Optiva Capital Partners, a leading investment immigration wealth management company, with responsibility for overall business development, in a recent encounter with journalists, relayed her gradual rise in the organisation, positive motivation for growth and the firm’s distinctive edge in investment immigration. SUNDAY OJEME reports

For someone, who is open to learning new things, being an executive director in Nigeria’s most successful investment immigration outfit, makes Mrs. Amaka Okeke-Lawal’s story an inspiration to young and forward-looking Nigerians. God-fearing, hardworking, dedicated, intelligent and a go-getter, her rise to the position of executive director of Business Development at Optiva Capital Partners speaks volume of aiming for the top and lacing the journey with academic, social and career choices without being distracted.

Background

According to her: “I have been with Optiva for 10 years and currently in charge of 21 branches. I am a member of the board and the executive committee at Optiva Capital Partners. For my educational qualification, I obtained a B.Sc. in Sociology from the University of Lagos and I am also a certified business analysis professional. “I remain resolute and focused on them with high commitment, unwavering determination, and persistence until I achieve them. No number of obstacles or challenges will deter me. I am from Anambra State and happily married to a Yoruba man from Ibadan, Oyo State.” The choice of becoming an investment immigration expert today, according to Okeke-Lawal, was more or less accidental, as a chance meeting with the Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Mr. Franklin Nechi, gave the spark that today has found her in a job she cherishes so much. Speaking on the steps taken to be where she is today, she confessed that she was actually inspired by the chairman, who saw in her the qualities of an intelligent go-getter.

Motivation

“The chairman motivated me to join the company. I met him in September 2013. I was young and naive with no clear sense of direction. I wanted to be so many things at the same time but he redirected my energy and focus to one goal-to be a person of significance through focus, confidence and action. “He elevated my trust in God and trained me to be mentally tough, the kind of mental toughness that helped me to glide through the challenges of life unfazed. He taught me that if God be for me, no opposition or challenges can overcome me,” she said. Rising through the ladder to where she is today, her experience is much of inspiration to the younger ones who desire growth in their chosen profession.

Memorable moments

Sharing some of her most memorable moments or achievements during her time so far at Optiva Capital Partners, she gladly re- called the stories with an air of fulfilment. According to her: “My life has been a life of achievements and it’s evident from my growth. As I learned to focus on one goal at a time and become a goal-oriented and result-driven person that I have transformed into, there was no looking back. It has been laurel after laurel. I started my career as a relationship management executive with primary duties of establishing and maintaining relationships with clients, deep knowledge of the company’s products and services, providing clients with comprehensive products/services, and guiding their decision-making process.

“From there, I grew to become the general manager and I am now the Executive Director of Business Development in charge of the implementation of business strategies, training and development of the team, the work tools for business development, overseeing over 21 branches, branch expansion, and strategies, institutional operations, social media marketing and so on. “I have the recognition of being the top salesperson consistently, and this means a lot to me. The doors it has opened professionally have been mind-blowing. I have grown in product knowledge, my profile has risen in society, opportunities knock on my door, and the responsibilities and accolades that my current role entails are both challenging and exciting.

“Recently I received the GA- HAWARD Youth Icon Award as the Future Shaper 2023 by GMYT Group. It has been challenging and gratifying and I am grateful to God for everything He has enabled me to achieve.”

Reward

Specifically, beyond fulfilment and whole commitment to duty, it is also essential for one to have a sense of reward as motivation for more work. Opening up in the regard, she said working in an organisation like Optiva Capital Partners could be rewarding for several reasons. “Firstly, it offers the opportunity to work with a diverse range of clients and industries, allowing professionals to gain valuable insights into various sectors of the economy. This exposure can be intellectually stimulating and provides a broader perspective on global markets. Secondly, Optiva Capital Partners offers competitive compensation packages, includ- ing bonuses and performance-based incentives. “This can be financially rewarding for individuals who excel in their roles and contribute to the success of the company.

Lastly, there is the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of people. The company has a culture of helping people and introduced welfare packages tagged: ‘No One Is Left Behind’ and ‘Now I Can See’ programmes to cater to our staff and family members. Parents and grandparents are offered free eye treatment including surgeries and long-term care. “Many parents have benefitted, and some were flown from interior villages to Lagos for medical treatment with full hotel accommodation for the parents and accompanying aids till treatment is completed on an all-expense paid basis,” she added.

Growth

Reflecting on the company’s growth in the last 10 years, she was quick to point out how far the reputable investment immigration firm had expanded across the country, employing qualified Nigerians to ensure things work adequately for the organisation and the country at large. She said: “Optiva has grown from a single location to expanding its horizons in over 21 branches across Nigeria, from having only 15 staff to over 1,000 paid staff. From being an agent to having elite international partners across the world. Optiva Capital Partners is also globally recognised as the number one investment immigration company in Africa.” On her future goals within the organisation and the company’s culture contribution to her long- term commitment, she said they were to align with the mission of the company, which is to improve lives by protecting, growing, enhancing, and optimising wealth and also, fostering strong client relationships, and delivering exceptional financial services.