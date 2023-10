Okeke, Fakunle, Others Grace Exclusive Premiere of Slum King

The highly anticipated exclusive premiere for “Slum King.” packed with a star-studded guest list took place recently in Lagos. “Slum King,” the highly anticipated limited drama series from Africa Magic, created a buzz long before its official release.

It narrates the harrowing tale of Edafe ‘Majemijesu’ Umukoro, who endured the tragic loss of his family in a brutal armed robbery at the tender age of 11. “Slum King” takes viewers on a transformational journey.

From a troubled street thug in the slums, Edafe evolves into MAJE, the magnetic and influential king of the slums. Speaking on the just concluded premiere, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, Dr. Busola Tejumola commented, “We are incredibly excited to present this powerful and gripping drama that takes viewers on an emotional journey.

It is all about showcasing the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity.” She went on to say; “The team has worked tirelessly on this project and it is a testament to the remarkable storytelling that MultiChoice is committed to delivering, and we can’t wait for viewers to experience the extraordinary journey of Maje played by the extremely talented Tobi Bakre.”

Executive Producer, Chinenye Nworah, legendary for her crime thrillers, expressed pride at the outcome, reflecting on the work that went into bringing the limited series to life. “After 3 years of labour, a true masterpiece has emerged. A big shout out to the dedicated team who invested countless hours of their time and effort breathing life into this project.”

The event was graced by an array of celebrities, with attendees ranging from Tobi Bakre, Sonia Irabor, Olarotimi Fakunle, Gideon Okeke, Idia Aisien, Jidekene Achufusi, Jidekene Achufusi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Moyinoluwa Olutayo, Dotun Oloniyan and Segun Olusemo.