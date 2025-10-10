Okechukwu Nwanga: A Cry For Justice

All scriptures posit that man or the human being is the greatest of all creations. The holy books went ahead to provide succinct instructions forbidding killing. For instance, the Jewish Torah in Exodus chapter 20 states: “Thou shalt not kill”. In the Quran, Surah Al-Ma’idah (5:32) states that whoever kills an innocent person is considered to have killed all of humanity.

The Buddhist principle of Ahimsa or nonviolence emphasises “right action”. Right action is part of the Noble Eightfold Path, a guide for ethical living, and it involves avoiding actions that harm or kill others. Buddhism believes in the law of Karma and that killing or harming others creates negative karma for the perpetrators.

The new testament adopts a preventive approach to murder. In the Gospel of Mathew chapter 5 verse 21 – 22, murder was expanded to include anger. In African Traditional Religion, human life is so important that taking it away is deemed a great abomination that demands propitiatory sacrifice.

Like Nd’Igbo of Eastern Nigeria state: “Ndu bu isi” (Life is the greatest thing). Organised human societies through modern governments equally uphold the sanctity of human life through their respective constitutions and statutes wherein fundamental rights to human life are etched. Beyond the statutes, security agencies, health and welfare arrangements exist in every society for the protection and nurture of human life.

In Nigeria for instance, the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria made elaborate provisions known as fundamental human rights in its chapter 4. In section 33, the constitution provides that: “Every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of their life, except in execution of a sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence for which they have been found guilty.”

The murder of Okechukwu Nwanga (a.k.a. Ezza Nwuru Nwa), an only son and youthful father of 13 children in cold blood in Abakaliki in the early hours of October 2, 2025, casts a big question mark on the validity of the aforecited religious, cultural and constitutional provisions.

Beyond this, it challenges one’s understanding of human beings and the value that this present generation places on lives of fellow human beings. I met Okechukwu Nwanga at the open arena within the premises of the Ebonyi governor’s office on October 1, 2025.

That was during the celebration of the 65th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence and the 29th anniversary of the creation of Ebonyi State. He rushed to me and hugged me asking a barrage of questions bordering on my wellbeing and those of members of my family. I returned the inquiries to him seeking after his well-being and those of his family members.

Characteristic to the trademark gratitude of Okey Nwanga, he begged me to help him thank a senator from Ebonyi State who empowered him a few days back. Since the senator was seated at the state box, I walked straight up to him and discharged the innocuous assignment.

I left Mr Nwanga in the venue of the celebration at the open arena of Ebonyi Governor’s office, not knowing that it was an eternal parting and that I would have to wait till the resurrection morning to see him again.

However, it must be said that Okechukwu Nwanga did not deserve to be killed the way he was

I was jolted in the morning of October 2, by enquiries from a journalist who was investigating the story of the murder of Mr Okey Nwanga (Ezza Nwuru Nwa), a man with whom I had just exchanged banters with less than 12 hours ago! The big questions begging for answers are: Who killed Okechukwu Nwanga?

Why was he killed? Did he deserve to be killed like a sallah ram? Information from the Ebonyi State Police Command points to the fact that Nwanga was killed by a group of people from his neighbourhood who tried unsuccessfully to frame him for theft.

A team of police men allegedly intercepted and arrested some members of the killer gang but not before they had dealt fatal blows to Nwanga whose actual crime is yet to be disclosed. Assuming without conceding that the deceased was guilty of theft as charged by his assailants, was he not supposed to be reported to the police who would then charge him to court after investigating the matter?

The truth is that so far, there is no evidence to support the allegation of theft against Nwanga. The real reasons for his unlawful killing are being revealed with the passage of time, but it is not the intention of this piece to undermine the police investigation. However, it must be said that Okechukwu Nwanga did not deserve to be killed the way he was.

His death is unfortunate and a sad commentary on the value the contemporary society places on human life. This, I must say, offends Builder Francis Nwifuru’s commitment to the security of lives and welfare of Ebonyi people. Nwanga is a full-fledged Ebonyi citizen and the patriotic Ebonyi governor is expected to activate all legal processes to ensure that justice is served the killers of Okey Nwanga.

Most importantly, this piece solicits the support of the humane governor of Ebonyi State for the 13 little children whom the late Nwanga, being an only son, sired from his loins in order to sustain his family’s linage beyond him. May God continue to expose the killers of late Okechukwu Nwanga, a giant from Alioma Community; and send destiny-helpers to his 13 helpless children. Amen.