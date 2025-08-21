Okeagbe Monarch Pledges Devt As First Coronation Anniversary Begins

As the stage is set for the first coronation anniversary of the Ajana of Afa, Okeagbe in Ondo State, Oba Mofolorunso Adegboyega Arasanyin, the Okeladeokin Arole Agba I, the monarch has pledged to work collaboratively with the people and community to harness its cultural, social, and economic potentials.

According to His Imperial Majesty, his priority plans are to develop a skill acquisition training centre, improve school facilities, enhance healthcare facilities, engage youths in productive ventures, promote urban development, and fixing of Okeagbe township roads.

Activities lined up to commemorate the one-year anniversary, the Special Coordinator & Online Reputation Manager to His Imperial Majesty, Oluwaseun Akeju listed, include environmental sanitation of the community; swimming and other sporting activities, billed for August 21, 2025, at Ajuwa Grammar School Dam, Okeagbe;

According to him, other activities are installation of new chiefs, Shekere dance and cultural display exhibition of Afa Royal Diadem and Artifacts at the Ajana Palace; as well as Jumat Service at Central Mosque, Okeagbe on Friday.

The grand finale will take place on Saturday, August 23 at the palace; while the thanksgiving service is scheduled for Sunday, August 24, St. George’s Anglican Church, Okeagbe. Some notable achievements of Oba Arasanyin in the past one year include promotion of peace and unity within the community and the entire Okeagbe; commu- nity development, cultural preser- vation, priority on education and health development of the people and promotion communal living, among others.