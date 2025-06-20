Oke To Adeleke: Stop Blaming Tinubu, AGF, Oyetola For Osun LG Crisis

Share

A member of the House of Representatives Oluwole Oke yesterday told Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to stop blaming President Bola Tinubu,:the Attorney General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi:Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso,:and exGovernor Gboyega Oyetola over the issues surrounding local government administration in the state.

Oke who said the governor had surroundeded himself with aides who “do not mean well for him”. The lawmaker said: “One of the reasons I left the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) under your leadership is because you don’t listen to advice.

Those people working with you do not mean well for you . “I spoke to you and advise ou on what to do on the Court of Appeal Judgement reinstating elected All Progressives Congress (APC) Council Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councillors but you ignored me.

Only an illiterate lawyer will advise you contrary to what the Court of Appeal rulled.” Oke, who said the window for seeking a stay of execution or appeal at the Supreme Court had closed, urged the Adeleke to embrace the re – instated APC officials, work together until their tenure ends.

Share