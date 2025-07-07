New Telegraph

July 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oke-Oroma Elders Hail…

Oke-Oroma Elders Hail Okpebholo, Oba Of Benin For Restoration Of Statutory Rights

Concerned elders of Oke-Oroma village in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State have commended Governor Monday Okpebholo and the Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II for restoring the community’s statutory rights and independent status.

The commendation came after a prolonged period of alleged hostility between the people of OkeOroma and those of Amagba Adolor in the Oredo Local Government Area.

The two communities are separated by the Oroma River, a natural boundary that has long defined their territorial limits.

During a solidarity rally in Oke-Oroma village, elders and residents—including neighbours from the nearby Obagie N’ Evbuosa community—expressed their gratitude to the state government and the Benin Royal Palace.

The demonstrators, holding placards with inscriptions highlighting their grievances and demands, pledged their unwavering loyalty and support to Governor Okpebholo for upholding the ruling of the Benin monarch, which reaffirmed that Amagba Adolor and Oke-Oroma are distinct and separate villages.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Productivity, Entrepreneurial Devt Critical To Economic Prosperity, Says Makinde
Read Next

NIMASA Docks Surveillance Vessel At Nigerdock For Maintenance