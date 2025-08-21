Okanlomo: Yoruba Group Reacts To Alaafin, Ooni’s Feud

A Pro-Yoruba group, Yoruba Peace Advocates, has called for an amicable settlement of issues between the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, over the conferment of the Chieftaincy Title, Okanlomo of Oodua, on an Ibadan-born businessman, Chief Dotun Sanusi.

The group said since the title of Sanusi, the owner of Ilaji Farms and Resorts, is now Okanlomo of Oodua land, the two foremost Yoruba monarchs should let the issue die and embrace peace.

They made this known in a statement signed by Elder Akinwande Oluseye and Mr Akanni Olugbenga, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The group said the Alaafin was right to have cautioned the Ooni over what has become a habit.

The statement read, “While we are not for division among our revered Obas, we like to say that Oba Owoade was right to have cautioned Oba Ogunwusi.

“Apart from the fact that Oba Owoade is the one with the right to honour any deserving individuals in Yorubaland, the caution came at the right time, especially as it has become habitual for Oba Ogunwusi to dash out honour.

“We know that Oba Owoade has nothing against the person of Chief Dotun Sanusi, but the monarch tried to do is to say the obvious; to let the world know that what Oba Ogunwusi has been doing and especially in the case of the Okanlomo title.

“The Supreme Court has settled the matter, and it is a public thing. I think Oba Ogunwusi, going forward, would know his jurisdiction and where his power ends.

“We commend Oba Owoade for the proactiveness. As we go further, we, as a group, would urge our monarchs to constantly meet and deliberate on how to move Yoruba land forward.”