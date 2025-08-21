Okanlomo Title: I’m Not In Supremacy Battle With Any Monarch – Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has dismissed speculations of a supremacy tussle with any Yoruba monarch, declaring that he has no rivalry “either in Yorubaland or anywhere in the universe.”

In a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the monarch reacted to controversies trailing the conferment of the title Okanlomo of Yorubaland on Ibadan business mogul, Chief Dotun Sanusi, by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. The title was conferred last weekend during the unveiling of an indigenous social media platform, 2geda, at Sanusi’s Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Ibadan.

The Alaafin, while faulting the decision, stressed that he remained a custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition, committed to the welfare of his subjects and the preservation of heritage.

According to the statement titled “Why Alaafin Does Not Need to Get Into Any Battle for Supremacy With Any Oba, Either in Yorubaland or Anywhere in the Universe,” Oba Owoade “will never compromise tradition, culture and the development of his people for a pot of porridge.”

The release highlighted the historic role of the Alaafin institution, tracing its lineage to Oranmiyan, grandson of Oduduwa, and its recognition by the British colonial authorities as the “superior head of the Yoruba nation.”

It described Alaafin Owoade as “an indomitable monarch with an unequalled passion for the greater good of all,” combining humility with royalty, and fulfilling his covenant to “defend, protect and add glamour to Yoruba norms and tradition.”

The statement further emphasised that the Alaafin’s throne remains central to Yoruba history, culture, and political heritage, noting that his reign is guided by the welfare, prosperity, and security of his subjects.