Okanlomo, Baloyin Installations: Alaafin Appreciates Dignitaries

…Says 65 Aircraft, 25 Helicopters Landed At Ibadan, Oyo

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has expressed heartfelt appreciation to esteemed dignitaries who graced the installation of Barrister Seyi Tinubu as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland, and Senator Abubakar Yari as the Baloyin of Yorubaland respectively.

In a press release issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, Alaafin said there were 65 aircraft that landed at the Lake Akintola International Airport, Ibadan; 25 helicopters landed in Oyo town; 145 House of Representatives members, and 45 Senators; top government functionaries; captains of industry, top class politicians and traditional rulers attended the chieftaincy ceremony.

Alaafin said that the attendance of the eminent personalities was a profound honour, as they illuminated the ceremony with their grace, wisdom, and solidarity, thus making it milestone truly unforgettable.

Oba Owoade extended his deepest gratitude for your distinguished presence at the ceremony adding that the attendance transformed a significant occasion into a truly historic and memorable event.

“On behalf of my Royal family and the entire Oyo Kingdom, I extend our deep appreciation for your support and solidarity which were a powerful testament to the enduring strength of our traditional institutions and the unity of our people.

“Thank you for investing your precious time and sharing in our joy. Your presence has not only honored us but leaving us inspired and deeply appreciative.

“We pray for your continued good health, prosperity, and divine guidance. May God bless you all abundantly” Alaafin prayed.