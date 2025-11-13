Okafor Promises Productive Investment Of Unclaimed Funds

The Presidential nominee for Co-Chairmanship of the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund, Mrs. Obehi Adesuwa Okafor, on Thursday assured the Senate that she would ensure productive investment of unclaimed funds if confirmed.

Okafor gave the assurance during her screening by the Senate Committees on Finance, Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions.

She emphasized that her mission is centered on capital preservation and optimizing returns while prudently managing risks.

“Unclaimed funds include dormant bank accounts and unclaimed dividends from publicly listed companies, typically inactive for six years or more. These funds will be managed under the trust fund, and instead of lying idle, they will be productively invested to expand the country’s fiscal landscape,” she explained.

Senators Mohammed Sani Musa and Adetokunbo Abiru tasked her to justify her nomination and outline her plans for the fund.

The joint committee will present a report on the screening to the Senate next Tuesday for final consideration and confirmation.