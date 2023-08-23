‘Okada’ Rider Arraigned For Allegedly Abducting Air Force Officer

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a 27-year-old commercial motorcyclist, better known as Okada rider, Mohammed Amine, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly abducting an Air Force officer.

New Telegraph gathered that the the suspect is facing a two-count charge of abduction and breach of peace.

ASP Clement Okuoimose, the prosecution who spoke at the court session that the defendant committed the crime on August 9 at around 9:40 p.m. in the Badagry neighbourhood of Lagos.

Reuben Robinson, a member of the 653rd Nigerian Air Force, was allegedly kidnapped by the defendant and taken against his will to an undisclosed location, according to Okuoimose.

According to him, the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by taking the complainant to an unknown destination with his TVS motorcycle with registration number BDG 737 QP.

READ ALSO:

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 21 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Amine, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The defendant was given bail in the amount of N50,000 with one surety in the same amount, according to the Chief Magistrate Fadahunsi Adefioye’s decision.

He said the surety must be gainfully employed with a tax address verification of two years.

Adefioye adjourned the case until September 14 for mention.